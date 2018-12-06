What About This Is Us? The Biggest Snubs and Surprises of the 2019 Golden Globe Nominations

What happened to This Is Us?

The 2019 Golden Globe nominations were announced Thursday morning, and NBC’s own tentpole drama was completely shut out despite winning awards for its first two seasons.

Stars Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown (who made history as the first black man to win best actor last year) were snubbed after being nominated in 2017 and 2018, and This Is Us wasn’t recognized in the best drama series category.

Netflix’s buzzy psychological thriller Maniac and past nominees GLOW and Atlanta also failed to be recognized as series. House of Cards, too, was shut out for its final season. And Laurie Metcalf (The Conners), Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale), Tony Shaloub (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Issa Rae (Insecure) were snubbed.

There was a big shakeup in the best drama category, with HFPA darlings This Is Us, The Handmaid’s Tale and Westworld snubbed in favor of critically acclaimed newcomers Pose, Bodyguard and Homecoming.

Sacha Baron Cohen surprised with a nomination for his work in controversial satire Who Is America?, which punked (and incurred the wrath of) politicians like Sarah Palin and Dick Cheney. Connie Britton was a nice addition for Bravo’s true-crime podcast adaptation Dirty John, plus Billy Porter for Pose and Kidding and The Good Place in the comedy category.

Among the film contenders, Viola Davis’ acclaimed crime caper Widows was left out of the running, while the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody scored some major nods despite a cool critical reception.

As a foreign language film, Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, considered to be an Oscar front-runner, was left out of the best picture (drama) race, which likely accounted for Bohemian Rhapsody sneaking in. Its star, Rami Malek, who plays Freddie Mercury in the film, also scored a best actor (drama) nomination.

Another major snub was the total shut out of Private Life, the Netflix drama starring Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti. The film failed to score any nominations despite a robust awards campaign and critical acclaim. Hahn was the film’s surest shot at a nomination in the best actress (comedy) category. Charlize Theron was a surprise in the category for her work in Tully.

In the director category, The Favourite‘s Yorgos Lanthimos didn’t make the cut despite his film netting a best picture (comedy) nomination, and all three of his three lead actresses (Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz) also landing nods. Instead, Peter Farrelly made it into the race for Green Book, an inclusion many didn’t see coming.

As for the best actor (drama) race, it got a major shakeup with BlacKkKlansman‘s John David Washington beating our front-runners Ryan Gosling (First Man) and Ethan Hawke (First Reformed) for a nomination.

Another major snub was Sam Elliot failing to score a nod for A Star Is Born. He’s been considered a major threat in the race since the film first premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August.

The Globes are the first major stop along the grand sweep of awards leading up to the Academy Awards and a significant indicator of how the year’s biggest films will fare at the Oscars.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6 on NBC.