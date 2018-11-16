Praise Be! Light Up Your Holiday Season with These Golden Girls Candles — Yes, Really

Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia are ready to light up your holiday season — literally.

In addition to playing The Golden Girls marathons on your television screen, the beloved faces of the ’80s sitcom can warmly be welcomed into your home for the small price of $44.

Praise be, the Golden Girls stars — Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty — are now available in 8″ tall prayer candle form.

“Take your favorite Miami ladies out to the lanai for cheesecake and worship them as the holy saints they are,” the Etsy site states.

The designs “are printed on high-quality weather and fade-proof vinyl stickers that will last for years” and “burn for 100 hours.” There are also more embellished versions available — first spotted by Scary Mommy — on Etsy as well.

The comedic series ran for seven seasons from 1985-92 and took home multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

And if you’re looking to (really) get ahead of your holiday shopping for the diehard Golden Girls fans in your life, a cookbook is in the works.

Babble, a Disney publication, announced overt the summer that a collection of recipes based on the show would be published by Kingswell, an imprint of Disney publishing in 2020.

Although there are few details surrounding the cookbook’s format or intended recipes, we know the girls loved to eat, and food was a central part of their conversations as retired women living in Miami.

With the amount that Sophia, Blanche, Dorothy, and Rose chatted over cheesecake, it’s only fitting that at least one recipe for the creamy dessert will be in the book, and Babble gave a sneak peek by releasing a recipe for double fudge chocolate cheesecake from the upcoming publication.