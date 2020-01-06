Nick Viall Jokes He’s a ‘Barry Fan’ After Rachel Bilson’s Golden Globes Date with Bill Hader

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson made their red carpet debut as a couple at Sunday’s 2020 Golden Globes after sparking dating rumors just weeks ago — and months after Bilson exchanged flirty messages online with former Bachelor star Nick Viall.

And Viall’s taking notice.

When radio show The Morning Toast captioned an Instagram photo of Hader, 41, and Bilson, 38, at the Golden Globes with, “He’s no Nick Viall but he’ll do,” Viall, 39, commented, “It makes it easier since I’m such a Barry fan,” referring to the HBO series that earned the actor a Golden Globe nomination this year.

Bilson appeared on the reality star’s podcast The Viall Files in July and they went on to exchange messages on Instagram over the following months. However, Viall played it coy about whether or not he and the Hart of Dixie star were dating, telling PEOPLE in September, “I’m not really defining any relationships these days.”

In November Viall said he and Bilson had “hung out” in a group setting, but the next month, she appeared to be dating Hader when photos of them getting coffee in his Oklahoma hometown surfaced. Two weeks later, the O.C. vet and the Barry star showed up at the Golden Globes together, posing for pictures together and holding hands throughout the evening.

Viall also attended the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles with fellow Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams, who both reported from the red carpet during E!’s preshow.