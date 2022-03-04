“This place has got a pretty good reputation of having a hell of a lot of gold,” he says of the mine in Alaska.

Gold Rush's Todd Hoffman Returns to Alaska in New Mining Series: 'I'm Not Going Home a Loser'

It's been four years since Todd Hoffman left behind his tumultuous mining career, but now the Gold Rush star is back — and he's looking for redemption.

Hoffman, who said goodbye Gold Rush in 2018 at the end of a disappointing mining season in Colorado, is set to star in a new Discovery Channel series, titled Hoffman Family Gold. The series will follow Hoffman and his family as they head to Alaska in hopes of striking it rich.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm not going home a loser," the reality star says in a clip of upcoming the series, which premieres March 25 at 10 PM on Discovery Channel. "We're going to beat this mine."

With Hoffman's father Jack (who mined for gold in the 80s but never struck it big), his son Hunter and a veteran crew of miners along for the ride, the trio set out for one more adventure as they attempt to turn around a rundown mine far off the grid 80 miles north of Nome, Alaska.

Reflecting on his decision to walk away from Gold Rush, Hoffman says he's confident the family will not make the same mistakes twice.

Discovery Channel Credit: Discovery Channel

"When I look back, I took my family on an adventure. We did okay on the gold, but we lost our focus as a family, so we walked away," he says. "Then something unexpected happened. I got a phone call from a friend and he's got a mine up in Alaska and they need help."

"My dad has gotten us into some crazy situations before," says Hunter. "I'm hoping this isn't one of those."

And while the new job is certainly risky, Hoffman seems confident that it's going to pay off for his family.

"This place has got a pretty good reputation of having a hell of a lot of gold," he says.