Parker Schnabel Returns to 'Gold Rush' : 'A Lot of People Have Come and Gone, but We're Still Here'

There's still gold to be mined in Alaska, and Parker Schnabel is out to find it.

In an exclusive First Look at the Gold Rush season 13 premiere, the mining veteran continues his tireless search for gold while expanding his operation from the Klondike to Alaska. While the competition is stiff, Schnabel isn't all that worried.

"The world is all screwed up. Tony Beets is struggling with red tape. Fred, the lack of experience is going to hurt him. Rick Ness, rumor has it he's not even coming back. A lot of people have come and gone, but we're still here."

Parker Schnabel. Discovery

Throughout this season, Klondike kingpin Tony Beets puts his children's inheritance on the line to mine the White Channel, the oldest gold deposit in the Klondike, while Fred Lewis (now in his third year) risks his home and heads north to his remote claim on California Creek.

But upon arrival, conditions aren't ideal. The area is covered in snow, and 30 feet of ice complicate things for Lewis' operation.

This season, newbies Brandon and Brady Clayton join the Gold Rush line up. With their family is in debt, their hand-to-mouth operation needs every fleck of gold they can find to mine the Golden Acres they've discovered.

Between the new competition, soaring fuel prices, supply chain issues and the price of gold being down, the stakes have never been higher.

"We have to hammer down like never before. Gold miners are in for a shock this year."

Gold Rush returns Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery and Discovery+.