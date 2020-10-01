In the trailer for the upcoming season, premiering Oct. 23, gold miners Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets and Rick Ness return to the fields for the first time amid closures due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Gold Rush Returning for 'Richest Season Yet' as Miners Get Back to Work amid COVID-19

The miners are back!

Discovery Channel's most watched series Gold Rush is returning for an all new season on Oct. 23, which the network says is "the richest season yet."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a PEOPLE exclusive trailer for the upcoming season, provided by Discovery, gold miners Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets and Rick Ness return to the fields for the first time amid closures due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Right now is the time to strike it rich," says Beets, 60.

The footage then shows the miners digging in the ground and discovering gold.

The upcoming season will show miners Schnabel, Beets and Ness race against the clock after the fields are opened two months late in response to the global health crisis.

Schnabel, who is arriving in the Yukon, is looking to expand his mining business beyond the Klondike. This season he is hoping to bank enough gold to buy new ground.

Meanwhile, Beets is hoping to break a record this season — that is if he can identify the last of the virgin ground on Paradise Hill.

Image zoom Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets and Rick Ness

As for Ness, 39, he has a lot to lose after suffering a major setback last year, when he lost all of his profits. If he doesn't turn a profit this year, his career may be over.

Joining Gold Rush in the new season is ex-special forces medic and greenhorn miner Fred Lewis. Viewers will see Lewis risk it all while looking for a gold mine of his own in the mountains of Oregon.

"This isn't just about gold mining, it's about coming together as brothers, living the American dream and pulling gold out of the ground," says Lewis.

The upcoming season comes after Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine miner Jesse Goins died at the age of 60 after being found unconscious on the set of the show on Aug. 18.

The cause of Goins' death is currently unknown, though TMZ reported that he suffered a heart attack.

"We are heartbroken to hear this news," a rep for Discovery told PEOPLE. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."