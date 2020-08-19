"My brother Jesse went home to be with his Father, Lord and Savior," the miner's brother wrote on Facebook

Gold Rush Miner Jesse Goins Dies at 60 After Being Found Unconscious on the Set of the Show

Jesse Goins, a gold room operator featured on Discovery's TV show Gold Rush, has died. He was 60.

Goins was discovered unconscious by a crew member on Tuesday night in Colorado on set for the series and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, a rep for Discovery confirms to PEOPLE following a report by Deadline.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The cause of Goins' death is currently unknown, though TMZ reported that he suffered a heart attack.

"We are heartbroken to hear this news," a rep for Discovery tells PEOPLE. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

The gold room operator's brother, Larry Goins, shared a tribute on Facebook Wednesday, writing, "Heaven will never be the same!! My brother Jesse went home to be with his Father, Lord and Savior. ￼ He will be missed dearly. Love you brother."

In another post, Larry reportedly added that his brother "loved his Gold Rush family."

"I could never find the words to express how grateful to Dave Turin and the guys for the love they showed him," Larry wrote, according to Variety. "And for sharing and making sure the Lord and the Gospel was a big part of his daily life. He was in such a good place because of this. Love you guys."

Goins, who worked in the mine's gold room sorting and cleaning the precious metal, joined Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mines last year and also appeared on the series' after show, Gold Rush: The Dirt.

Fellow cast member Nathan Clark shared several photos of Goins on Twitter Wednesday, calling him the "kindest soul."