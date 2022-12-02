'GMA3' : All About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' ABC News Show

GMA3: What You Need To Know made headlines after co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship was publicly revealed.

The following day, the pair returned to the ABC midday news program, where they kept it strictly professional alongside co-anchor Dr. Jennifer Ashton. Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, made no comment about their personal lives during the hour-long broadcast.

However, that changed on Dec. 2 when they seemingly referred to the media attention that their romance has received. At the beginning of the show, Holmes joked, "You know it's too bad it's Friday, it's been a great week. I just want this to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it."

Robach laughed as she told Holmes, "Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend, and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here — some of us do, at least."

While some people were already fans of the ABC program prior to the bombshell news, others were unfamiliar with the series.

Here's everything to know about ABC's GMA3: What You Need to Know.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Why is GMA3 trending now?

GMA3 began trending earlier this week after Robach and Holmes' relationship was made public when photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car, enjoying a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City.

A source told PEOPLE that the bond between the pair grew after Holmes helped Robach through a difficult time, explaining "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something."

The insider added the pair "had no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month."

However, another source refuted that claim, telling PEOPLE that there was no overlap between the GMA 3 co-anchors' romance and their respective marriages. (Robach is married to actor Andrew Shue while Holmes is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both couples were married in 2010.)

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the source said of Robach and Holmes. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

Heidi Gutman/ABC

What topics are covered on GMA3?

GMA3 is a news, health and lifestyle program, which airs weekdays on ABC and "highlights incredible human stories of personal triumph," according to its official website.

The show features news stories, celebrity interviews, cooking segments and tips for healthy living, and airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT on ABC.

Though the names are similar, GMA3 is separate from Good Morning America, which airs earlier in the day.

When did GMA3 premiere and who previously hosted the program?

GMA3 originally premiered as GMA Day in September 2018. At the time, the show was hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines.

In January 2019, the program was renamed GMA3: Strahan & Sara. Keke Palmer began filling in for Haines during her maternity leave, and later become a permanent cohost in August 2019.

The show was then rebranded to GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke.

Michael Strahan, Keke Palmer and Sara Haines. Walt Disney Television/Jeff Neira

When did T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach become co-anchors?

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC replaced Strahan, Sara & Keke with Pandemic: What You Need to Know, a broadcast focused on pandemic-related news. At the time, it was anchored by Robach and featured segments from ABC News' chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

In June 2020, the show was renamed GMA3: What You Need to Know. Holmes and Robach became co-anchors in September of that year, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Executive Producer Catherine McKenzie said in a statement at the time, "Amy has expertly guided our viewers through the events of the past few months with skillful reporting and big interviews. I'm thrilled that T.J. will join her at the helm with his gift for storytelling. We will continue to count on Dr. Jen and her medical expertise to help us navigate the pandemic and what comes next. We think the combination of Amy, T.J. and Jen is an unmatched team in daytime television at a time when viewers are hungry for straightforward news and information."

Robach previously told PEOPLE about the moment network executives revealed they wanted to bring Holmes onto the program.

"[They] said, 'Hey, we want to bring on a co-anchor. What do you think of T.J. Holmes?' And I almost fell out of my chair," she said, noting that their connection grew after he joined the GMA team in 2014. "My God. You couldn't have picked a better person to ask me what I thought of, because we've been trying to figure out a way to work together for literally the last five years."

"The moment he started at ABC, I think we just clicked," she added. "We've gone on tons of double dates with our spouses and my daughters babysit his daughters."

Phil McCarten/ABC/Getty

Who is T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's co-host, Dr. Jennifer Ashton?

Ashton was named the Chief Medical Correspondent and Health Editor at ABC News in October 2017. She is a Board-certified Ob-Gyn, author and TV medical correspondent, according to her official website.

She attended Columbia University and received her medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons. Ashton also opened a private medical practice, Hygeia Gynecology, in Englewood, New Jersey in 2008.

Previously, Ashton worked as the Medical Correspondent for CBS News Network and The Fox News Channel. She has also regularly contributed to other programs like The Early Show, CBS Evening News with Katie Couric, The Dr. Oz Show and TLC's A Baby Story.

Jennifer Ashton. Michael Benabib

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT on ABC.