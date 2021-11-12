As Amy Robach reports on climate change from Antarctica, her GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor T.J. Holmes will be joined by a roster of guest hosts for All Star Week

Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and More to Guest Host GMA3 with T.J. Holmes for All Star Week

T.J. Holmes will soon be kicking off our afternoons with some familiar faces.

The GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchor, 44, will lead the show next week with a star-studded roster of guest hosts from the ABC News family, while his co-anchor Amy Robach reports on climate change from Antarctica.

In an exclusive promo, the group comes together to tease what the show has dubbed "All Star Week."

"Good evening. Wait... good afternoon? GMA3 in the afternoon, this will be good," Muir, 48, says in the clip as Roberts, 60, adds, "GMA3, here I come!"

"GMA3, can't wait," says Stephanopoulos, 60. "GMA3. You ready for me, Holmes?" quips Strahan, 49, as Holmes responds: "Me, Strahan? Of course I'm ready."

"Robes and I count Robin, George, Stray and David as some of our greatest friends and supporters at ABC. We're grateful but not at all surprised they were willing to step up for GMA3 while Robes is on her Antarctica adventure," Holmes tells PEOPLE in a statement. "Excited to see their morning and evening chops… in daytime!"

Says Dr. Ashton, 52, "All Star Week will give us an incredible opportunity to collaborate with our talented ABC colleagues in new ways — daytime television is a unique breed — and so we are excited to share our time with our viewers with some familiar faces."

Adds GMA3 executive producer Catherine McKenzie, "There is no way to replace Amy — but I am so excited for the week we have planned with our colleagues — we can't wait to bring them into our GMA3 family. There will be fun surprises for each of our guests... and for T.J. too! I can't share anymore, so tune in to find out."

Robach, 48, should be able to rest assured that her show is in good hands. She recently opened up to PEOPLE about her "bond" with Roberts, who convinced her to get her first mammogram eight years ago, weeks before she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Robin and I instantly became sisters, because I think anyone who's walked down that path knows there's just a camaraderie that you can't explain," Robach said. "We can literally just look at each other across the set and know exactly what each other is thinking. There's a real trust there. There's a real bond there. There's a huge amount of respect and love that goes both ways between us."