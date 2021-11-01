T.J. Holmes Breaks Down on GMA While Paying Tribute to Late Atlanta Anchor Jovita Moore

Jovita Moore died Thursday, months after being diagnosed with an incurable form of brain cancer

Good Morning America's T.J. Holmes is remembering late Atlanta anchor Jovita Moore.

Moore died Thursday at age 53, seven months after being diagnosed with an incurable and aggressive form of brain cancer. She "passed peacefully" with her family by her side, her coanchor at WSB-TV Justin Farmer announced Friday morning.

On Monday's GMA broadcast, Holmes became emotional while paying tribute to Moore. "From our ABC News family, we are remembering Jovita Moore this morning, a beloved anchor at ABC affiliate WSB-TV in Atlanta," he began.

After reading out a heartfelt statement about Moore that Tyler Perry had shared on Twitter, Holmes broke down and apologized to his coanchors, noting that he knew Moore well from when he worked in Atlanta.

"I moved to Atlanta as a CNN anchor and she took me in, and that woman was special," he said. "I'm sorry — I didn't realize I had to do this read this morning, and Jovita was something special."

"Nothing to apologize for," Robin Roberts assured him. "It was special when she would come and visit us here in the studio, and I absolutely agree with you — her personality, so electric ... and such a beautiful smile and beautiful person."

"She was a queen there in Atlanta," Holmes added. "I spent countless times with her and just — she was a special lady."

Moore was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer that can affect the brain or spinal cord. Though there was no cure for her, Moore underwent radiation and chemotherapy to slow down the cancer's progress.

Doctors had discovered the two tumors on her brain earlier this year, after Moore started noticing odd symptoms and nearly passed out at a grocery store.

"I was concerned about why, all of a sudden, I was forgetful, and disoriented. Just not feeling myself, and feeling like I was in a fog," she said in April.

Jovita Moore attends during a private dinner on June 2, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jovita Moore | Credit: Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Tributes poured in for Moore following the news of her death, led by Perry's tweet, which read, "We know you fought with all you had! I will miss your beautiful smile and warm laughter, let alone seeing you in my living room everyday. You will be missed greatly my friend. Many heartfelt prayers to your family. May your soul travel well! Life is but a moment."

Martin Luther King Jr.'s son, Martin Luther King III, added in his own remembrance: "May God bless @jovitamoore as her battle with brain cancer comes to an end. For 20+ years, I have watched Jovita highlight issues impacting Atlantans & I have appreciated every interview that my family and I had with her. Sending love to her family, friends and @wsbtv colleagues."