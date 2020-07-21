Good Morning America Producer Daisha Riley Dies at 35: 'She Was Beloved by All of Us'

The Good Morning America team is mourning the loss of producer Daisha Riley.

Co-host Michael Strahan shared the news of Riley's death with viewers on Tuesday, admitting it was "a tough morning" for their staff.

"One of our stars, Daisha Riley, a young and talented producer, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away," he said. "She rose through the ranks over the years on our show, working on stories that have made so many of you, our viewers, smile and tear up. Her legacy lives on in a powerful voice she shared through storytelling."

The ABC morning show aired a segment in Riley's honor, including snippets of interviews she worked on and screenshots of emails she sent to coworkers.

"You might not have known Daisha Riley's name, but if you watched GMA for the past 14 years, trust us, you saw her incredible work," said Strahan, 48. "Because Daisha loved nothing more than telling America a story."

"Daisha Riley could write a breaking news piece with lightning speed. On features, she could make you cry with her exquisite of words," he continued. "And when Amy [Robach] interviewed the cast of Game of Thrones, you'd better believe that Daisha made sure that set actually had a throne to make the actors' jaws drop."

"As one colleague said, Daisha had grit and grace," Strahan relayed. "She took pride in her work, and she fought for it, because to Daisha, there was no greater privilege than helping you at home start your day. And trust us when we say that for all of us at GMA, there was no greater privilege than knowing Daisha Riley."

"She was never the loudest voice in the room, but she was always the smartest," he added. "Funny and brilliant, and above all, kind, quick with a smile and a kitten meme just when you needed it most."

Concluding, he remembered his late colleague as "world-class producer, a pillar of GMA, and a friend to us all" and added that she won "multiple Emmys for her incredible work."

"She was beloved by all of us here. Her smile lit up a room," he said. "It's hard for us and difficult to even wrap our heads around this, but we can't express how much we are going to miss her. We are thinking about her family and her fiancé, Tyrone, this morning."

GMA anchor Robin Roberts also paid tribute to Riley on Twitter.

"Daisha Riley was a remarkable woman....talented, creative, kind, a beautiful soul in every way," she wrote. "Condolences to her beloved family."

"Our @GMA family loved her and will be forever grateful to have experienced Daisha's grace & grit," she added.