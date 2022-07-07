GMA Meteorologist Rob Marciano's Wife Eryn Files for Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

"The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids," Rob Marciano tells PEOPLE

Rob Marciano and his wife of 11 years, Eryn Marciano, have been quietly going through a divorce.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Eryn filed for divorce from the Good Morning America meteorologist, 54, in June 2021 with the Westchester, New York Supreme Court, and an order for a trial was filed in May.

"The last couple of years have been very difficult," Rob tells PEOPLE in a statement. "I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids."

Eryn did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Rob and Eryn's divorce news, which was first reported by The Sun, comes after their family home in Rye, N.Y. sold for $2.7 million earlier this month, according to public records obtained by PEOPLE.

The pair tied the knot in November 2010, and they share daughter Madelynn, 10, and 4-year-old son Mason, whom they appear to be amicably co-parenting.

Amid their ongoing divorce proceedings, Rob and Eryn treated their kids to a spring break trip to Disney World in Orlando, Fla., where he shared some sweet family photos and video from the April vacation.

"Spring Break @waltdisneyworld — thru the chaos was much needed kiddos quality time — their joy is as we say #magical," Rob wrote in the caption.

Eryn also shared a post for Rob in honor of Father's Day last year, which came shortly after she filed for divorce.

"Happy Father's Day to my 3! Missing my Dad today as always, but remembering to be grateful for the world's best step dad @gdpatterson07 and the love between @robertmarciano and our two littles. Dads are the best!" she captioned the post.