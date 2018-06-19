GLOW Season 2: Watch the 'Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling' Transform into Their Alter Egos

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are back for another round of chills, thrills and really big hair on Netflix’s GLOW.

“I think our hair grew with our characters,” jokes cast member Ellen Wong (aka Jenny Chey on the show) in an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette of the ladies’ bolder, even more big-haired season 2 ’80s looks.

Adds star Alison Brie: “Because season 2 is about the shooting of the show GLOW, even when we’re not wrestling we’re often in our wrestling looks. And that has actually been one of the most fun things about shooting this season. It empowers all of us. We take that spirit from the ring and apply it to every aspect of shooting.”

According to the cast, their fierce and fabulous lady characters will be exploring the contradiction of what it means to be feminine and vulnerable — while also kicking butt in the wrestling ring.

“In season 1 our characters were a little more insecure, a little more wishy washy, and in season 2 we’re more confident,” says Jackie Tohn (aka Melrose).

This time around, the women of GLOW are once again dealing with their own personal drama, but now have to deal with becoming local celebrities. And of course they have to do so in style — the 1980s version, which means lots of lycra, heavily hairsprayed hair and various shades and layers of glitter.

“My lips are lip liner, lipstick, lip gloss, glue and then glitter,” says Betty Gilpin, whose wrestling alter ego is all-American heroine Liberty Belle. “I look like there was a fire at the Benjamin Moore store and I didn’t survive.”

Created by Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive (Orange Is the New Black), GLOW also stars Marc Maron, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Britt Baron, Kate Nash, Kia Stevens and Gayle Rankin.

The second season of launches June 29 on Netflix.