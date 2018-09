GLOW's Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling: The Netflix Cast and the Real '80s Stars Who Inspired Them

Young’s character is the heart and soul of the Netflix series in many ways, as was her ’80s counterpart Emily “Mountain Fiji” Dole to the original G.L.O.W. Sadly, after years of poor health and constant care in a nursing home, the Samoan athlete and performer died in January 2018 at age 60.

“Unfortunately, I did not get to meet with Emily before her passing. I have watched many interviews and matches from her G.L.O.W. days, and I can feel her amazing energy and spirit radiating out. I would’ve loved to have met her, but am very proud of her legacy on GLOW … I have watched many of her matches and her interviews. She is fabulous,” Young says.

“I am very inspired by her. To see a larger woman, go into a physical sport and completely dominate yet do it with a kind heart, is very inspiring for me,” says Young. “Especially in this industry, where as a plus-size actress I am having to battle a lot of stereotypes myself about my capabilities and what roles I can play.”

“I was mostly inspired by my feelings as a young child not seeing anyone like myself represented on TV. If there was a plus-size character, they were the bully or a lazy person. So, I have tried very hard to go against those portrayals and make sure that Carmen is someone the plus-size community can see themselves in and be proud of, as I see myself in her and am proud to play her.”