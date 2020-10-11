GLOW Cast Has Virtual Reunion Following Cancellation News and Encourages Fans to Vote

"Right now, I think the most powerful thing you can do is vote," said Betty Gilpin

The cast of GLOW got together again in support of a good cause.

Less than a week after Netflix announced that the series had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show's stars got together for a virtual reunion. In addition to taking a walk down memory lane, they encouraged their fans to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

“Our show is among many other things about people who sometimes feel powerless [that] do powerful things,” said Betty Gilpin. “Right now, I think the most powerful thing you can do is vote.”

Working together with HeadCount to support the Good to Vote campaign, the cast previously teased that if 250 of their fans registered to vote or made a voting plan, they would have the live Q&A — and if 1,000 joined in, Marc Maron would join in the fun.

However, planning for the Zoom ahead of time also meant that it was already on the books before the cast learned that the show had been canceled.

“We scheduled this Zoom when we thought we still had a season 4 so it feels like we invited you to our wedding and then the groom had sex with a cross-eyed cocktail waitress and now we’re all just drunk at the venue together and we’re like ‘enjoy the quiches because it’s over!’’ Gilpin joked. “If this wedding is now a funeral, let’s make it one of those fun great ones.”

While the book may be closed on GLOW the series, there may be some ways that fans can help get a movie version made. "I think people are tweeting and hashtagging ‘Save GLOW,’” said Alison Brie, as Maron added, “There’s a petition I think.”

“It would be a very exciting thing,” Maron said of the possible project. “I think it's a great idea and I hope people rally around it enough to raise the interest of the [Netflix] executives.”