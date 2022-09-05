Entertainment TV GLOW's Britt Baron Is Married to Her High School Sweetheart: All The Details on Her Wedding "This feels like a real step into an amazing new chapter," says Britt Baron, who wed her longtime boyfriend on Sept. 4 By Aili Nahas Aili Nahas Aili Nahas is the West Coast Deputy News Editor at PEOPLE. She is also the TV deputy in Los Angeles as well as the Weddings Editor. Aili has spent nearly two decades in the entertainment industry and 12 years at PEOPLE. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 5, 2022 10:07 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Britt Baron wedding. Photo: Albany Katz Britt Baron is glowing! The actress, best known for her role as Justine on GLOW wed her longtime boyfriend, singer-songwriter Taber Onthank in Southern California on Sept. 4. "I'm so excited, it's surreal," Baron, 26, tells PEOPLE. "It's hard to believe that the day is actually here!" One hundred and thirty guests, including some of Baron's costars from GLOW and The Thing About Harry, looked on as the happy couple exchanged vows at the Ebell Club in Long Beach, Calif. Alison Brie on Why She Supports — But Is a 'Little Pessimistic' About — the Idea of a GLOW Movie Britt Baron wedding. Albany Katz "It's a historic 1920s Spanish revival-style building, so that made us immediately lean towards an elegant, art deco feel with a sense of fun," says Baron of her inspiration for the big day. "The Ebell is also teeming with funny nods, like a framed photo of Elvis' mug shot and cherub lamps. We love that it doesn't take itself too seriously. It's a celebration, after all!" GLOW's Betty Gilpin Pens Heartfelt Eulogy After Series Cancellation: 'Best Job I'll Ever Have' Britt Baron wedding. Albany Katz For dinner, attendees enjoyed avocado salad, short ribs and sea bass, followed by custom ice cream sandwiches from Coolhaus. "I was first introduced to Coolhaus on the GLOW set," says Baron. I knew I had to have them at my wedding!" Britt Baron wedding. Albany Katz Though they were high school sweethearts, Baron and Onthank went to different colleges and lived across the country from each other. But over the years, "he really was my first love I could never get over," she says. "He's endlessly supportive, kind, funny, talented and just as passionate about dog adoption and Survivor as I am. In high school, we talked about wanting to get married, so I guess we've known all along!" Britt Baron wedding. Albany Katz Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Now, Baron says she's excited for whatever comes next. "Taber and I have been together for so long, but making it legal and taking vows in front of family and friends feels like a real step into an amazing new chapter. I'm looking forward to building our life together."