GLOW's Britt Baron Is Married to Her High School Sweetheart: All The Details on Her Wedding

"This feels like a real step into an amazing new chapter," says Britt Baron, who wed her longtime boyfriend on Sept. 4

By
Aili Nahas
Aili Nahas

Published on September 5, 2022 10:07 AM
Britt Baron wedding exclsuive. credit: Albany Katz
Britt Baron wedding. Photo: Albany Katz

Britt Baron is glowing!

The actress, best known for her role as Justine on GLOW wed her longtime boyfriend, singer-songwriter Taber Onthank in Southern California on Sept. 4.

"I'm so excited, it's surreal," Baron, 26, tells PEOPLE. "It's hard to believe that the day is actually here!"

One hundred and thirty guests, including some of Baron's costars from GLOW and The Thing About Harry, looked on as the happy couple exchanged vows at the Ebell Club in Long Beach, Calif.

Britt Baron wedding exclsuive. credit: Albany Katz
Britt Baron wedding. Albany Katz

"It's a historic 1920s Spanish revival-style building, so that made us immediately lean towards an elegant, art deco feel with a sense of fun," says Baron of her inspiration for the big day. "The Ebell is also teeming with funny nods, like a framed photo of Elvis' mug shot and cherub lamps. We love that it doesn't take itself too seriously. It's a celebration, after all!"

Britt Baron wedding exclsuive. credit: Albany Katz
Britt Baron wedding. Albany Katz

For dinner, attendees enjoyed avocado salad, short ribs and sea bass, followed by custom ice cream sandwiches from Coolhaus. "I was first introduced to Coolhaus on the GLOW set," says Baron. I knew I had to have them at my wedding!"

Britt Baron wedding exclsuive. credit: Albany Katz
Britt Baron wedding. Albany Katz

Though they were high school sweethearts, Baron and Onthank went to different colleges and lived across the country from each other. But over the years, "he really was my first love I could never get over," she says. "He's endlessly supportive, kind, funny, talented and just as passionate about dog adoption and Survivor as I am. In high school, we talked about wanting to get married, so I guess we've known all along!"

Britt Baron wedding exclsuive. credit: Albany Katz
Britt Baron wedding. Albany Katz

Now, Baron says she's excited for whatever comes next. "Taber and I have been together for so long, but making it legal and taking vows in front of family and friends feels like a real step into an amazing new chapter. I'm looking forward to building our life together."

