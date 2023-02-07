'GLOW' Alum Kate Nash Shares Photos from the 'Season Ya Never Saw' After Show's Abrupt Cancellation

Kate Nash is giving fans a peek at what season 4 of GLOW could have looked like.

Nash, who starred as Rhonda "Britannica" Richardson in the Netflix series, shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos on Twitter Monday.

In a couple of the snaps, Nash, 35, is seen dressed as a mermaid. She posed alongside several costars, including Ellen Wong (Jenny "Fortune Cookie" Chey), who served a conservative librarian-inspired look.

Other photos show the cast posing inside of a boxing ring surrounded by pink ropes and sitting on very pink bleachers.

"The glow season ya never saw @netflix I'm havin a real memory lane moment ok…let me live! 🧜‍♀️," Nash captioned the post.

In a follow-up tweet, she added, "Our ropes had never been pinker."

One fan replied to Nash: "I can't tell if I'm besotted that we get to glimpse this season that never was or heartbroken that I can't know more about this un-aired season."

Nash agreed, revealing that she was looking back on more than just photos from GLOW's fourth season.

Alison Brie in GLOW. Erica Parise/Netflix

"I know what you mean, I found my script for episode 401, 402 & 403 yesterday and I had the exact same feeling 💕💔," Nash responded.

Although GLOW had already started production for season 4, it was canceled in October 2020 — more than a year after it was renewed — due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

Netflix had initially announced in September 2019 that the series was ending after its fourth season.

"We've made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. "We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world."

GLOW had just begun production on season 4 when COVID-19 shut down Hollywood in March. The large ensemble cast of 20 people and the physicality of wrestling made it too risky to resume shooting.

Co-creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch also addressed the show's cancellation, saying in a joint statement: "COVID has killed actual humans. It's a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that's gone. There's a lot of s----- things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don't get to see these 15 women in a frame together again. We'll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job. Register to vote. And please vote."

During its time on Netflix, GLOW told the story of Ruth (Brie), an out-of-work actress who got her last chance at stardom through female professional wrestling in 1980s Los Angeles. It followed the trials and tribulations of a diverse group of women who throw themselves into the ring — and into the spotlight.