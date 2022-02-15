See ER Alums Gloria Reuben, Eriq La Salle Reunite for Hallmark Channel Movie A Second Chance at Love

A Second Chance at Love, starring Gloria Reuben and Eriq La Salle, is set to premiere on The Hallmark Channel on March 26 at 8 p.m. ET

ER fans have a reason to celebrate — and they have The Hallmark Channel to thank!

PEOPLE has the first look at Gloria Reuben and Eriq La Salle in the upcoming original movie A Second Chance at Love, which is part of Hallmark Channel's "Spring into Love" programming event.

"We are so excited to reunite Eriq and Gloria in this all-new movie," said Lisa Hamilton Daly EVP, Programming Crown Media Family Networks. "With 20 years passed since they last appeared on the screen together, this heartwarming rom-com will showcase their undeniable chemistry — a treat for viewers ready to see this television reunion. I'm looking forward to it and I know so many ER fans are, too."

Alvina August and Jarod Joseph also star. In the film, Alicia (August) and Arnold (Joseph) realize there is "something amiss" in their marriage.

"Arnold is ready to grow their family, but subconsciously Alicia is hesitant to the idea," a description for the movie reads. "Rather than face the problem head on, Alicia, the self-proclaimed 'love doctor,' immerses herself in her divorced parents Jack (La Salle) and Brenda's (Reuben) dating affairs by setting them each up on a blind date dating app."

Reuben, 57, and Salle, 59, are both "excited" to reunite for the upcoming romantic comedy, premiering on March 26.

"I'm excited to work with Hallmark again and reunite with Gloria," Salle said in a statement with Reuben adding, "It's wonderful to join the Hallmark family and to reunite with Eriq after so many years, especially in a completely different genre of storytelling!"

A Second Chance marks the duo's first time working together since their ER days. Reuben and Salle played Jeanie Boulet and Peter Benton, respectively.

Airing from 1994 to 2009 for 15 seasons, the medical drama set in Chicago followed the personal and professional lives of the doctors at County General Hospital. The series, which also starred George Clooney and Julianna Margulies, won 23 Primetime Emmys during its run.

Last April, several former ER stars — including Reuben, Clooney, 60, and Margulies, 55 — reunited virtually for Stars in the House. The episode that aired on Earth Day helped benefit the Waterkeeper Alliance.