Oscars Director Glenn Weiss Says There Was No Proposal Back-Up Plan if He Lost Emmy Category

It was the proposal seen across the country — and it almost didn’t happen!

Emmy winner Glenn Weiss — the Oscars director who popped the question to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, on stage during his acceptance speech for outstanding directing for a variety special on Monday night — told reporters in the press room after the big moment that there was “no plan B.”

When asked what he would’ve done if he hadn’t won at the 2018 Emmy Awards, Weiss, 57, initially responded “waited until next year” before continuing, “No. I suppose the ball, or In-N-Out Burger, which is like our staple after award shows.”

Weiss also revealed that even though he had a ring “more valuable than a diamond” on him — “this thing sitting in my pocket was kind of a nerve-wracking experience” — proposing wasn’t always the plan.

“You can’t come in and plan this. It became [a] thought, and the thought picked up steam,” he explained. “That’s how we got here. The timing just lined up very nicely, and it was a really magical moment.”



Glenn Weiss and Jan Svendsen Kevin Winter/Getty

Weiss’ acceptance speech was packed with moving moments, including a mention of his late mother, whom his new fiancé was very close to before her death.

“I fell in love with his mother the first time I met her before Glenn and I even got involved,” Svendsen shared.

Added Weiss, “When my mom used to come watch rehearsals at the Tony Awards… I would find Jan and my mom off in a corner just talking all the time… and my mom would always say, ‘She was my friend first.’ ”



Crucial to proposal was, of course, the Emmys camera team, and Weiss expressed never-ending gratitude for capturing as much of Svendsen’s surprise as possible.

Glenn Weiss and Jan Svendsen Kevin Winter/Getty

“I never expected this. I was shocked,” the bride-to-be said. “I was just so grateful that he won, and I really hoped he was going to dedicate the award to his mother, and he did, and then some.”

She continued, “It was surreal, and it feels like this… was supposed to be… He was getting an award himself, and as a director and producer, on stage with his friends and family around, and others gathered around the television watching, it just feels right, and we always felt right. So I’m beyond ecstatic, and there was not a doubt in my mind.”

“Our lives came together, because of the Tonys, I guess, and has centered kind of around this environment, award show environment, ever since,” Weiss said of meeting Svendsen in 2001.

Glenn Weiss and Jan Svendsen NBC

Weiss began his romantic speech with: “I’m really grateful to be here, but it’s bittersweet. The person most proud at this moment would be my mom, and she passed away just two weeks ago.”

“Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things, and she adored my girlfriend Jan. Jan, you are the sunshine in my life. And mom was right, don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend — because I wanna call you my wife.”

After Svendsen took the stage, he continued, “Jan, I want to put this ring, that my mom wore, on your finger in front of all of these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above. Will you marry me?”

He slipped on the ring and then got down on one knee. The happy couple kissed before Weiss concluded, “Thank you to the Academy!” The celebrities in the audience, from Claire Foy to Leslie Jones, went nuts, screaming and crying for the pair.