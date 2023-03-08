Glen Powell Reveals He Auditioned to Play 'Friday Night Lights' ' Tim Riggins

Glen Powell once hoped he might be able to step into those Friday Night Lights.

In an exclusive preview of Thursday's It's Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond from PodcastOne, the 34-year-old actor reveals he "auditioned for [Tim] Riggins" — a part that eventually went to Taylor Kitsch.

The Top Gun: Maverick star also shares that he tried to land the part that eventually went to Jeremy Sumpter on the hit NBC series that ran for five seasons from 2006 to 2011.

"I auditioned for J.D. McCoy," he says, prompting podcast co-host and FNL alum Scott Porter (who played Jason Street) to explain, "You're too likeable for J.D. McCoy. I'm telling you that right now."

"The audition for that went so bad," Powell tells Porter, 43, and co-host Zach Gilford, a.k.a. FNL's Matt Saracen. "I was bummed out when that did not work out. I was like so thought I was going to get that."

Porter suggests age may have been a factor in Powell not landing the role.

"You probably didn't get the show because you were too young," he says, "because I was 25 [or] 26 playing high school," he says. "You were actually in high school and they didn't like to cast people in high school unless... Jesse Plemons was the exception." (Dallas native Plemons, now 34, was just 18 when his first episode as Landry Clarke aired.)

Gilford, 41, recalls being protective over both Plemons and Aimee Teegarden, who played his on-screen love interest Julie Taylor.

"So I got to hang out with the high school kids, with Aimee and Jesse and I love them deeply," he shares. "Jesse is one of my closest friends to this day but you guys were all off being sexy 20somethings on a TV show and I was like teaching Amy how to drive."

"I'm not even kidding. I literally taught her how to drive and I love her, but I was like a big brother to her and Jesse," he adds. "And if I would see them at a party or something in Austin, I would be like, 'Hmmm, hmmm, nope. Nope, let's go. Get in the Subaru. Get in my dad's Subaru, we're going home.'"

The conversation then turns back back to Powell's Friday Night Lights audition with Porter saying, "The fact that you auditioned for J.D. McCoy, though, is crazy because I think Sumpter was pretty young when he came in."

He presses for more roles Powell tried to book, and the Scream Queens alum says, "There was another one. There was another role [Luke Cafferty] that Matt Lauria ended up getting."

He continues, "I remember knowing the point in the audition because that was when I was already out here. I moved out to L.A. and auditioned for [creator] Pete Berg out here, and we've all been in those auditions where you, midday through the audition, you're like, 'I'm blowing this. This a role I want so much.'"

Powell then reflects on why he was not able to land a role on the beloved series.

"I think that was the problem auditioning for this was I loved the show so much that [it's like] you're almost like too big of a fan. You know what I mean, you care too much," he explains. "Acting so much is like throwing it away and kinda being able to kinda interpret it in way — and being a fan of the show and auditioning for it, you may feel too much pressure."

It's Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond is available wherever you listen to podcasts.