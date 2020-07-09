Glee's Naya Rivera Presumed Dead After Boating Incident, According to Authorities

The Glee actress was reported missing after a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey

The search for Naya Rivera has shifted from a rescue mission to a recovery one, with the Glee actress presumed dead, authorities announced Thursday.

USA Today and Fox LA confirmed the news after Rivera, 33, disappeared from a rented boat on a Southern California lake on Wednesday. PEOPLE has reached out to the sheriff's office for comment.

The actress, who portrayed Santana Lopez on the hit FOX series for six seasons, was reported missing after a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Rivera and her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, rented a pontoon boat and were swimming in the water. After the boat was overdue for return after the three-hour rental, staff at the lake found it at the north side of the body of water with her sleeping son aboard, but not Rivera.

A search-and-rescue operation was undertaken at the lake, but when Rivera was not found, authorities suspended the search for the night, resuming again on Thursday.

Per USA Today, volunteers in red rescue shirts and deputies in uniform both gathered together at a dock. Sheriff's officials also noted that they were awaiting the arrival of additional dive teams and sonar equipment to aid in their operations.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Josey was wearing his lifejacket when he was found asleep on the boat. An adult lifejacket, believed to be the one provided to Rivera, was still on the boat.

Rivera's friends and costars have called for prayers after the star disappeared during her trip, with several of Rivera's Glee costars asking fans for prayers that she's found soon.

Heather Morris, who worked closely with Rivera on the musical comedy series, wrote on her Instagram Story: "We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light 🙏🙏"

Harry Shum Jr., who played Mike Chang on the show, tweeted simply "Praying," as Iqbal Theba, aka Principal Figgins, wrote on Twitter, "Oh God... mercy... please..." while sharing a report of Rivera's disappearance.