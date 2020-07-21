Glee's Heather Morris Dances to Naya Rivera's Music in Touching Instagram Tribute

Heather Morris is opening up about her grief and how dance is helping her move through it.

Dancing in her backyard, Morris — who starred alongside Rivera as her love interest on the hit FOX television series — detailed in the caption of her post how she is dealing with the loss of her loved one.

"I want to share something very personal with you all," she began her post. "Grieving looks very differently on everyone ... but one things [sic] for certain: I’ve felt it’s hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you’re not honoring that person or you’re forgetting about them."

She continued and revealed that her husband, Taylor Hubbell, reminded her that "honoring someone can mean you’re enjoying your life FOR them."

She added: "I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath.. I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support. That I just see you angels wrapping your wings around me 🙏🏻."

"So I’m celebrating 1Million today in a tribute to @nayarivera with her music and her voice that will forever be my favorite."

Morris' dancing tribute comes after several other posts she has shared honoring her late friend since her body was previously discovered on July 13.

On Friday, Morris shared another tribute to Rivera on Instagram, revealing the two had a play date for their kids planned before her death.

"The messages are going to trickle out. But you're still here with me. And I'm not done remembering your legacy," Morris wrote alongside a sweet photo of the pals smiling widely with their heads touching.

"We had a playdate in the works for this week and I can't wait for it to be over, so I can stop thinking about how I missed our chance to be together. I f------ loved how you drank martinis and no one would know you smoked cuz you were a mastermind at hiding it."

"I’m doing something everyday [sic] to honor your strength and it helps me to feel close to you. I love you Nay," Morris added.

Morris also previously honored Rivera earlier last week, opening up about their close friendship and the bond they shared as mothers.

"We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase. However, we stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding," Morris began her post.

"The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take. I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn’t ring when you called (which it never does, f*cking T-Mobile), so instead you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you," she recalled. "I planted those succulents and I look at them everyday and think of you."