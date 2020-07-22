Glee's Chris Colfer Remembers Naya Rivera as 'Cool Older Sister': She 'Made You Feel Protected'

"To have a friend like her, even briefly, is to be blessed beyond belief," Chris Colfer wrote

Chris Colfer is reflecting on the lasting impact his late costar and friend, Naya Rivera, left on his life.

The actor wrote a heartwarming essay for Variety, honoring Rivera for always making him "feel protected" while the two worked together on Glee, despite their constant sparring as their show characters Kurt Hummel and Santana Lopez.

Colfer, 30, explained that while giving Rivera "the tribute she deserves" would be nearly impossible, he wanted to remember the actress for her immense talent and friendship.

"In fact, the process of losing her has been such a nightmare, I find myself wondering if Naya was even real or if she was just a dream all along," Colfer wrote. "How could a human being be that talented, that hilarious and that beautiful at once? How could one person be responsible for so much joy and be the subject of so many wonderful memories?"

Though the pair often clashed on the musical series, Colfer remembered Rivera, 33, as being "the cool older sister" and someone who could "make you laugh out loud" during their time off-screen.

"She was the cool older sister you went to for advice, to blow off steam, or to get the hottest take on the latest gossip. Just being in Naya’s presence made you feel protected and regardless of the situation, you knew she’d have your back," the actor said. "She was never afraid to stand up to authority, she always called out mistreatment where she saw it and she always told you the truth — even when it was hard to hear."

He added that Rivera's "comebacks and quips" made the show's "demanding shooting schedule" all the more entertaining, and watching her "superhuman ability to memorize scripts" or listening to her sing was like "watching magic unfold before your eyes."

Colfer also paid tribute to Rivera's groundbreaking role as a queer woman on television.

"Her heroic and groundbreaking portrayal of Santana Lopez on Glee inspired millions of young people around the world, especially in the LGBTQIA community, and it will be treasured for generations to come," he shared.

More than being an actress, Rivera's "greatest talent of all" was being a mother to her 4-year-old son, Josey.

"When her son Josey was born in 2015, it was like a missing piece of Naya had finally arrived," he said, adding that she was "an extraordinary mother until the very end."

He concluded the essay, "Naya leaves behind a void that only Naya herself could fill. To have a friend like her, even briefly, is to be blessed beyond belief."

Kevin McHale, who played Artie Arbrams on the Fox series, thanked Colfer for his touching words.

"This made me cry but I also lol'd a lot. Thanks for somehow getting this out, it's beautiful," he wrote on Twitter.

Rivera was confirmed dead on July 13, five days after she was reported missing following an outing to Lake Piru with Josey, whom she shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. Her body was discovered in Lake Piru that morning.

Colfer first spoke out about losing Rivera on the day she was found, writing that the actress was "truly one of a kind."

"How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone?" he wrote in a lengthy Instagram tribute. "If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can't. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor."