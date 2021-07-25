Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley tied the knot on Saturday in an outdoor ceremony

Glee Star Jenna Ushkowitz Marries David Stanley in Los Angeles: 'The Day of Our Dreams'

"We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated," the actress said of their nuptials, which ended up including 104 guests.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us. By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change." she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Luke Bryan Says He Plans to Give an 'Embarrassing' Gift to Newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

The sweet ceremony came shortly after the couple celebrated another milestone moment: their 3-year anniversary.

"3 years ✨ D$ thank you for choosing me," she wrote alongside a smiling shot of the couple and their cute French bulldog, Bear.

"I look forward to a lifetime of your cheesy puns, competitive game nights, lazy morning Harry Potter marathons, wine tastings, new restaurant discoveries, walks with Bear and seeing the world with you," she added." Much more to come. I love you so much."

Ushkowitz announced their engagement last August.

"Yes, a million times, yes ✨," the actress captioned a celebratory photo of herself showing off her sparkling engagement ring while standing beside Stanley and their dog.