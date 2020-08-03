Glee Star Jenna Ushkowitz Is Engaged to Boyfriend David Stanley: 'A Million Times Yes'

Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley have been dating since June 2018

Jenna Ushkowitz is engaged!

The Glee star, 34, announced the exciting news on Sunday, sharing a sweet Instagram photo taken after her boyfriend of two years, David Stanley, popped the question.

In the celebratory photo, Ushkowitz showed off her sparkling engagement ring while standing beside Stanley and holding their cute French bulldog, Bear.

"Yes, a million times, yes ✨," the actress captioned the post.

Stanley shared the same photo in an Instagram post of his own, writing, "Yes ❤️❤️❤️."

Many of Ushkowitz's famous followers congratulated the couple in the comments section of her photo, including Demi Lovato and Sarah Hyland, both of whom are also engaged.

"🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Congrats!!!! ❤️❤️," wrote Ushkowitz's fellow Glee alum Alex Newell.

Ushkowitz and Stanley's engagement comes after the happy couple celebrated their two-year anniversary in June.

"2 years of getting to know you, traveling, laughing," Ushkowitz wrote June 29 on Instagram alongside a selfie of the couple with Bear on the beach. "2 years of growth, learning about each other, ourselves, our love and 2 years of creating our little family."

"Can't wait for all the days, months, years to come. 🥂✨ ," the actress added. "Happy anniversary mi amor."

Last month, Ushkowitz was among many Hollywood stars to pay tribute on social media to her Glee costar Naya Rivera, who was confirmed dead on July 13 after she went missing at Lake Piru in Southern California during a boat trip with her 4-year-old son Josey.

"There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don't believe I'll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but... Naya, you were a ⚡️ force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room," wrote Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang in the hit Fox series.