Glee Star Amber Riley Splits from Fiancé Desean Black

Amber Riley said the breakup was "amicable" while on a podcast in March, adding: "I wish him the best"

Amber Riley is back to being single.

The Glee star, 36, has broken up with her fiancé Desean Black, a representative for Riley confirmed to E! News, noting, "They ask for privacy during this time."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Riley's rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

While promoting her new Lifetime Original Movie Single Black Female last month, Riley visited the Nice & Neat podcast and explained that she and Black were no longer an item.

"I am a single Black female. I am, I'm a single Black female but I'm not a crazy one like in the movie," she said on the podcast, referring to the TV movie that is inspired by 1992's stalker film Single White Female.

Explaining that the breakup was "amicable," Riley added, "I wish him the best."

"I don't have anything horrible or bad to say," she continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Get First Look at Glee Cast Reuniting in Honor of Naya Rivera

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair got engaged in 2019, with Riley telling followers at the time in a since-deleted Instagram post, "There was a time when I thought I didn't want or deserve this kind of love. I'm looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this."

"I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black," she continued. "I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! What God has joined together, let no man separate. #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove."

She also told PEOPLE at the time that the proposal and engagement "definitely took me by surprise."

More recently, the actress and singer opened up about her never-ending journey to self-love and the importance of self-care.

"In the beginning [of the pandemic], it definitely was difficult, but I just had to regroup and figure out a new routine," Riley told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview last July. "Routine is really important for me as far as mental health goes. So I had to kind of figure out what my new routine was going to look like. It hasn't been perfect, because life is never perfect anyway."