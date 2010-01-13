Glee Romance Report: Will Emma and Will Couple Up?

Get ready for a full-blown Gleek-out! Not only are the stars of the FOX’s hit musical comedy singing to PEOPLE about plot twists and guest stars — Olivia Newton-John! Idina Menzel! More Kristin Chenoweth! — the show’s launching a nationwide talent search to add gifted future stars to the cast.

FOX executives have revealed that in February, the network will begin scouring the country for undiscovered talent between, ages16 to 26, to fill three new roles in the show’s newly announced season 2. The search will be documented in a multi-part reality special, which will culminate in the unveiling of the new cast members on Glee‘s season premiere in the fall.

“We were going to do a nationwide search regardless,” FOX president Kevin Reilly told reporters Monday, noting that some of the original cast, like Chris Colfer, were discovered that way. “So we decided to let the audience in as a part of that. There will not be formal voting. The audience will not decide, but the audience will certainly participate. They will give us their opinions on who they want and who they like.”

READY FOR ROMANCE?When Glee returns April 13, will choir director Will (Matthew Morrison), who was distraught after discovering his wife Terri (Jessalyn Gilsig) faked her pregnancy, be on a fast track to romance with guidance counselor Emma (Jayma Mays)?

Not so fast, says Mays, who attended FOX’s Winter TCA party. “Series creator Ryan Murphy said that it’s his job as a writer to keep us apart,” she says. “I was like, ‘Actually, you know what? That’s right and that makes sense.’ Otherwise won’t have anything to root for. Practically speaking, Emma’s a smart girl and she’s a practical girl, and so she wouldn’t jump into a relationship with a man that’s technically not even separated.”

On the other side of the romantic triangle, Gilsig hints that she may be exploring Terri’s more vulnerable side — possibly through song. “I think it’s going to happen,” says Gilsig. “I never say it’s done until we’ve shot it. I want just a little softer side of Terri … We’ll let her have a life outside of this panic that she was in. But I don’t think she’s ever going to turn into Emma. I think she’ll always have an edge.”

Meanwhile, the show choir’s internal dramas will continue to heat up McKinley High. Dianna Agron tells PEOPLE her ex-Cheerio character Quinn is “still pregnant and just focusing on moving past the ‘woe is me’ moments of being pregnant, so it’s fun again! She’s back to her old spunky ways and we’re learning so much more about all the characters, whether it be at home with their families or in the school.”

GUEST STARS GALOREIn addition to more of Chenoweth, who appeared earlier this season as former glee-club star April Rhodes, the cast is excited to be joined by Menzel and Newton-John. Of former Wicked star Menzel, Cory Monteith says, “I haven’t gotten to meet her yet but she’s around. I could sense her extremely talented presence somewhere on set today.” But will Menzel being playing the birth mother of Rachel, as has been speculated due to her strong resemblance to series star Lea Michele? “No, not Lea’s mom,” declares Gilsig cryptically. “It’s going to be interesting.”

And Jane Lynch reveals that the show’s arch villainess, Cheerios coach Sue Sylvester, will perform a duet with another amazing guest star: “I have two songs this season,” Lynch says. “One is ‘Let’s Get Physical’ with Olivia Newton-John.”

Lynch is already plotting out her first meeting with the iconic star of Grease. “I’m going to treat it just like how I treated working with Carol Burnett, which almost made me have an aneurysm,” she said. “You just go there and you relax and you don’t ask any questions and you try to be as normal as possible. Carol Burnett was so lovely. By the end of it, we were friends and she had told me a bunch of stories without me even asking, because I was like a crazy sycophant-type person. My plan is the same with Olivia Newton-John. I’m just going to be as normal as I can be.” –Scott Huver