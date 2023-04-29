'Glee' Reunion! Dianna Agron and Kevin McHale Pal Around During N.Y.C. Stroll — See the Photos!

Here's what you missed on Glee!

Dianna Agron and Kevin McHale reunited for a stroll through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Both strapped with shoulder bags, Agron, 36, wore a long red leather coat with dark wide-legged pants, while McHale, 34, opted for an off-white jacket and navy blue bottoms.

Agron and McHale respectively played Quinn Fabray and Artie Abrams on Glee, which aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015.

The series followed the lives of the students and teachers involved in the fictional William McKinley High School's show choir club.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

McHale is currently reliving his Glee days with fellow former costar Jenna Ushkowitz on their new iHeartRadio rewatch podcast, And That's What You REALLY Missed.

The duo spoke to PEOPLE in November about what it was like to kick off the podcast with series creator Ryan Murphy.

"It was a dream come true," Ushkowitz, 37, who played Tina Cohen-Chang, told PEOPLE. "You don't really hear him talk about Glee all that much anymore."

As for some of the show's weirder episodes that were filmed, McHale explained, "I feel like it's such a good snapshot of the era of the time. I always feel like Glee was sort of a bridge between the old and current day where Glee presented a bunch of ideas — socially awkward, uncomfortable, challenging ideas — to address on national television."

"But we weren't necessarily, as a public, having that dialogue as frequently as we were on Glee or presenting America with these different types of people," he continued.

McHale added: "I feel like now, we know so much more. We know better, but we didn't necessarily at the time we were raising all these questions, but were we handling it properly? I don't know. So it will be fun to be able to go back and be like, 'Oh, this was really progressive and great that we talked about this,' but also, 'Should we have done this?' I don't know."