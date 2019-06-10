Glee-united!

Over the weekend, some of the Glee cast reunited for a karaoke night, when the group belted the lyrics to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s song “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Cast members Darren Criss, Chord Overstreet, Dianna Agron, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Harry Shum Jr. and Kevin McHale all attended the gathering, and several shared snaps from the mini reunion to social media.

“Reality vs expectations,” McHale, 30, captioned two photos — one blurry and one clear — of the group.

Overstreet captured the night on his Instagram stories.

In the group’s rendition of the film’s single, Criss, 32, was seen playing the piano and singing alongside Ushkowitz, 33.

“Love those faces!!” John Stamos commented on Agron’s post, which was captioned with a simple heart emoji.

This isn’t the first time the cast has gotten together after Glee went off the air in 2015.

In March 2018, Riley, Ushkowitz and McHale joined Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Chris Colfer, Becca Tobin and Vanessa Lengies for dinner.

“I love these Gleeple,” Riley wrote on Instagram. “See you all in another couple of years 😂😘.”

Glee premiered in May 2009 and ran for six seasons on Fox, kicking off successful careers for much of the cast.

McHale, who starred as Artie Abrams, told PEOPLE earlier this year that he isn’t closing the door on an official reunion.

“I feel like it might happen, but I just don’t know what it looks like,” McHale told PEOPLE at the Billboard Music Awards.

“I was talking about it with Amber Riley a couple weeks ago and she said it would be fun. She tried to put one together a couple years ago and it didn’t work out,” he added. “It would be fun to do it and raise money for charity and do a one-off concert.”