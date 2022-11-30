'Glee' 's Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz Dish on Strip Clubbing and Breathalyzer Testing Behind the Scenes

During an episode of their podcast, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz shared some behind-the-scenes partying that took place on the cast's first press trip to Australia

By
Published on November 30, 2022 10:44 AM
Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: David Becker/Getty

It's safe to say the Glee cast had some wild times behind the scenes.

During the third episode of their podcast, And That's What You REALLY Missed, Kevin McHale reminded Jenna Ushkowitz about their strip club tirade while promoting the series in Australia.

"We were in Australia at the time. We flew to Australia, we had two big press events — one in Sydney one in Melbourne," McHale, 34, said. "It was the first time I ever went to a strip club. Do you remember that?"

Ushkowitz, 36, denied having any memory of visiting the venue. "I don't remember that — but I do remember karaoke," she said.

Darren Criss, Kevin McHale, Chord Overstreet, Jenna Ushkowitz and Lauren Potter in the "New Directions" episode of GLEE airing Tuesday, March 25, 2014 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
FOX Image Collection via Getty

"We landed in Melbourne, Australia and went straight to a strip club," McHale said, adding he thought Ushkowitz was in attendance. "It was very early. The sun was still up."

Since this ultimately brought back the memory for Ushkowitz, she was then able to share other details from the wild international press tour.

"That's right! It was raining," she said. "We got on the train to get somewhere and there was a big newspaper with Glee on the cover — we were like 'What is that?!'"

The duo also recalled taking a breathalyzer before doing the Sydney Harbour Bridge Climb — and being dangerously hungover all the while.

"We were out the night before until God knows when," Ushkowitz said. "We all were partying like crazy."

Since it was protocol to test for alcohol before attempting the climb, Ushkowitz and McHale had concerns about their next move. "I text Kevin and I'm like 'What the hell are we gonna do? I think I'm still drunk,'" Ushkowitz said.

In an attempt to pass the breathalyzer test, the pair cured their "wasted" state of mind with hashbrowns and peanut butter.

The duo's Australian adventures weren't the only talking point of the podcast. This time, the actors revisited the "Acafellas" episode. McHale (who played Artie) and Ushkowitz (who played Tina) admitted they weren't thrilled about the script. However, upon watching the episode back years later, Ushkowitz pointed to the strings that began to pull the Cheerios into the Glee club orbit, as well as the first plotlines of Kurt's eventual coming out.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, Glee premiered on Fox in 2009. The series followed an unlikely group of high schoolers who band together upon joining a glee club.

The popular musical dramedy concluded its run in 2015 after six seasons.

Glee is available to watch in full on Hulu.

