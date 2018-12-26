Former Glee actor Jesse Luken was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after his car crashed, TMZ reports.

Luken’s Toyota was reportedly the only car involved in the accident that damaged his front tire and caused his airbag to inflate. He failed a field sobriety test, was charged and was then released, according to the outlet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reps for Luken and the Glendale Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Luken, 35, played high schooler Bobby “Boom Boom” Surette on the hit musical dramedy in 2012. He has also appeared on Last Resort, Justified, Star-Crossed, Underground and other shows.

RELATED: Naya Rivera Opens Up About Being a Working Mom: ‘Everything I Do Is’ for My Son Josey

Luken is among multiple Glee actors who have struggled during or after the Fox show, which aired from 2009-2015.

In 2013, Cory Monteith, who played leading man Finn Hudson, died at age 31 of an overdose.

RELATED VIDEO: Cory Monteith’s Mom Says He Was on Pain Meds for Dental Work Weeks Before His Tragic Overdose

In January, Mark Salling, who starred as bad boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman, died by suicide at age 35, weeks before he was due to be sentenced for possession of child pornography. The case was dismissed in February.

RELATED: From Tragedy and Suicide to Continued Success, Where the Stars of Glee Are Now

Naya Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana Lopez, was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery in November 2017 after she allegedly hit her then-husband Ryan Dorsey.

The charge was dismissed in January because Dorsey decided not to pursue prosecution, prosecuting attorney Charles Miller told PEOPLE at the time.