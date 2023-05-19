'Glee' 's Jenna Ushkowitz and Harry Shum Jr. Ate Gross Food Before Makeout Scenes to Make It More 'Interesting'

Jenna Ushkowitz and Harry Shum Jr. had some fun with their makeout scenes on Glee.

The Glee alums admitted on the latest episode of Ushowitz and Kevin McHale's podcast And That's What You REALLY Missed, that they would purposefully eat the "worst" things to make light of their "awkward" makeout sessions on set.

"Making out is so awkward, especially when you have to do it over and over again and then try and make it interesting," Shum Jr., 41, said. "Remember me and you used to eat the worst shit that we could think of to just make it just a little more interesting?"

"Sour Cream and onion chips," Ushkowitz, 37, replied.

"Peanut and butter sandwich," Shum Jr. added. "Yeah that combination existed for sure."

Adam Rose/Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Ushkowitz noted in the podcast that the two, who played Tina Cohen-Chang and Mike Chang, had to kiss "a lot on the show" and "more than most couples, I feel like." She recalled during the prom scene, director Eric Stoltz had told them to kiss throughout Lea Michele's rendition of "Jar of Hearts" and they had to make out on a roller coaster at Six Flags.

"We kissed on the roller coaster [and] he loved that," she said. "He loved that for us, and I think that he really loved that we were like 'again?'"

Ushkowitz and Mchale, who previously worked on the recap podcast Showmance and debuted their new podcast in November, told PEOPLE that they created it to "dig a little bit deeper this time" into Glee's run on Fox from 2009 to 2015.

FOX Image Collection via Getty

"I think the thing that we want to do differently this time is really kind of dig into what was going on in the world as well, in pop culture, in politics, in the ways that I think the writers were probably inspired and impacted to write for the show," said Ushkowitz. "Gay marriage was just being legalized. We had the first Black president. It was a really inspiring time in many ways."

She teased, "We're definitely going to have a lot of Glee alums. We're going to have some behind-the-scenes crew people as well."

Ushkowitz went on to say that the pair intend to address "all" of the off-screen drama and for the "crazy" fan theories that have sprung up on social media over the years since it ended.

"We definitely want to debunk some of that crazy TikTok conspiracies, like Lea [Michele] can't read and the Glee curse or why we hate [when] people say that," she said. "We definitely want to kind of jump into all of that."

iHeartRadio is dropping new episodes of And That's What You REALLY Missed weekly across multiple podcast platforms.