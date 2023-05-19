'Glee' 's Jenna Ushkowitz and Harry Shum Jr. Ate Gross Food Before Makeout Scenes to Make It More 'Interesting'

Ushkowitz and Shum Jr. played on-and-off-again couple Tina Cohen-Chang and Mike Chang on Glee

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 19, 2023 09:12 AM
Jenna Ushkowitz, Harry Shum Jr.
Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jenna Ushkowitz and Harry Shum Jr. had some fun with their makeout scenes on Glee.

The Glee alums admitted on the latest episode of Ushowitz and Kevin McHale's podcast And That's What You REALLY Missed, that they would purposefully eat the "worst" things to make light of their "awkward" makeout sessions on set.

"Making out is so awkward, especially when you have to do it over and over again and then try and make it interesting," Shum Jr., 41, said. "Remember me and you used to eat the worst shit that we could think of to just make it just a little more interesting?"

"Sour Cream and onion chips," Ushkowitz, 37, replied.

"Peanut and butter sandwich," Shum Jr. added. "Yeah that combination existed for sure."

GLEE, Harry Shum, Jr, Jenna Ushkowitz, 'Audition', (Season 2, episode 1, aired September 21, 2010), 2009
Adam Rose/Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Ushkowitz noted in the podcast that the two, who played Tina Cohen-Chang and Mike Chang, had to kiss "a lot on the show" and "more than most couples, I feel like." She recalled during the prom scene, director Eric Stoltz had told them to kiss throughout Lea Michele's rendition of "Jar of Hearts" and they had to make out on a roller coaster at Six Flags.

"We kissed on the roller coaster [and] he loved that," she said. "He loved that for us, and I think that he really loved that we were like 'again?'"

Ushkowitz and Mchale, who previously worked on the recap podcast Showmance and debuted their new podcast in November, told PEOPLE that they created it to "dig a little bit deeper this time" into Glee's run on Fox from 2009 to 2015.

Glee Alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz to Address Biggest Misconceptions About the Show in New Podcast
FOX Image Collection via Getty

"I think the thing that we want to do differently this time is really kind of dig into what was going on in the world as well, in pop culture, in politics, in the ways that I think the writers were probably inspired and impacted to write for the show," said Ushkowitz. "Gay marriage was just being legalized. We had the first Black president. It was a really inspiring time in many ways."

She teased, "We're definitely going to have a lot of Glee alums. We're going to have some behind-the-scenes crew people as well."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ushkowitz went on to say that the pair intend to address "all" of the off-screen drama and for the "crazy" fan theories that have sprung up on social media over the years since it ended.

"We definitely want to debunk some of that crazy TikTok conspiracies, like Lea [Michele] can't read and the Glee curse or why we hate [when] people say that," she said. "We definitely want to kind of jump into all of that."

iHeartRadio is dropping new episodes of And That's What You REALLY Missed weekly across multiple podcast platforms.

Related Articles
Lisa Vanderpump attends the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala
Lisa Vanderpump Teases 'VPR' Reunion: 'I Think We Are Ready for It'
Grey's Anatomy Recap
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Finale: Meredith Returns, Bailey Gets Her Due and Teddy's Fate Hangs in the Balance
Vanderpump Rules finale trailer
'VPR' Finale Playback: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's 9 Most Cringe-Worthy Moments in Their Scandoval Chat
COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Ariana Madix attends the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for CELSIUS); https://www.instagram.com/p/B56N7fjjVvF/ Had the pleasure of spending the weekend in Medellin and spending time with some of the locals there as well. Being there, seeing and learning about their history puts a lot in perspective. Even after having such a violent and rough history, they are some of the giving and amazing people i have interacted with. I would definitely recommend going if you haven't before. I think it's so important to learn about the culture and history of any foreign place you visit. It will give you a better understanding of the world and open your mind up to being a better person. . . . . . . . . #igers #instapic #colombia #instagood #photooftheday #picoftheday #travel #jetset #instatravel #travelgram #traveling #vacation #airplane #international #instraveling #tourism #tourist #trip #instapassport #medellin #comuna13 #graffiti #history #culture
Ariana Madix Recalls Meeting New Love Daniel Wai — at a Wedding — 10 Days After Tom Sandoval Broke Her Heart
Duggar Family Doc
Duggar Family — and Their Religion — Exposed in Explosive Prime Video Docuseries Featuring Jill and Amy (Exclusive)
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's Relationship Status Hasn't Changed: 'They Were Never a Couple' (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Calls Tom Sandoval 'Laughable' and Says Forgiving Him and Raquel Leviss Is 'Not Happening'
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Insists There's 'Something Here' with Raquel as Ariana Tells Him 'You're Worth Nothing'
Medusa in the “Semi-Finals” episode of THE MASKED SINGER ; Macau in the “Quarter Finals” episode of THE MASKED SINGER
'The Masked Singer' Season 9 Picks a Winner — Find Out Whether Macaw or Medusa Took Home the Golden Mask Trophy
Jeopardy! Champion Mattea Roach's Father Dies of an Aneurysm at Age 57
'Jeopardy!' Champion Mattea Roach's Father Dies of a Brain Aneurysm at Age 57
https://www.instagram.com/stories/arianamadix/3104404163257792931/?hl=en
Ariana Madix Is 'Falling in Love' with Boyfriend Daniel Wai, Says Source: 'They Have a Special Bond'
Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Sophia Stallone and Scarlet Stallone
Sophia Stallone Says Her Father Sylvester Becomes 'Full-On Rambo' When She Brings a Date Home
Anna Cathcart XO Kitty
Anna Cathcart on 'Creating a New World' in 'To All The Boys' Universe: 'Definitely a Pinch-Me Moment' (Exclusive)
MAFS: Decision Day Arrives but Shaq Is Unsure If He Can Be the Man Kirsten 'Needed Me to Be'
'MAFS' : Decision Day Arrives but Shaq Is Unsure If He Can Be the Man Kirsten 'Wanted Me to Be' (Exclusive)
Steve Carell
'The Office' Stars Celebrate 10 Years Since Series Finale: 'A Lot of Beauty in Ordinary Things'
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's Colleen Reed Reveals Plans to Move in with Husband Matt Bolton 2 Years into Marriage