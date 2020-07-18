Glee's Iqbal Theba and Dot-Marie Jones Visit Naya Rivera's Memorial at Lake Piru

Naya Rivera was confirmed dead on Monday, days after her outing to Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son

The Glee family is continuing to mourn the death of beloved castmate Naya Rivera.

On Friday, alums Iqbal Theba and Dot-Marie Jones — who played Principal Figgins and Coach Beiste, respectively — visited a memorial set up for the late actress at Lake Piru, the southern California lake where Rivera tragically drowned.

In a video shared on Twitter, Theba filmed footage of Lake Piru before panning over to Rivera's memorial which included a cutout of the actress along with countless roses and candles.

"Went to see her with my friends @dotmariejones & @BradEllisPiano ❤️NAYA❤️," the 56-year-old actor wrote.

Rivera's memorial, which also features a wooden arch lined with flowers, sits under the official Lake Piru sign.

The actors were also joined by Brad Ellis, who played the glee club's pianist.

While at the memorial, Theba shared that Ellis left a "music anthology book" which was used as "a part of @OfficialGLEEtv set from beginning to end."

Rivera, 33, was confirmed dead on July 13, five days after she was reported missing following an outing to Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son Josey, whom she shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

Her body was discovered in Lake Piru that morning.

Shortly before police found Rivera's body, Heather Morris and other Glee cast members were seen gathered together at the lake to pray for the star.

Image zoom Glee cast at Lake Piru Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty

"Some of her cast members from Glee came to the lake and they were allowed to come down to the water's edge, and they, as a group, they prayed for her," Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Donoghue told PEOPLE.