'Glee' 's Heather Morris Admits 'Today Is Hard' as She Marks Late Costar Naya Rivera's 36th Birthday

"Missing you everyday," Heather Morris said of Naya Rivera

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 05:00 PM
68th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Naya Rivera, Heather Morris arrive at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 16, 2011 (Photo by Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Photo: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Heather Morris continues to have late Glee costar Naya Rivera on her mind.

On her Instagram Story Thursday, Morris, 35, spoke out in honor of what would have been Rivera's 36th birthday.

"Happy birthday bebe," the dancer began. "Today is hard. Missing you everyday, but today especially."

heather morris, naya rivera
heather morris/instagram

Morris isn't the only one to share a public tribute for Rivera on Thursday. The late performer's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, posted a carousel of photos of the actress with the pair's 7-year-old son, Josey Hollis, alongside a heartbreaking caption.

"A little easier with each little bit of time that passes by to look at pictures … but I still don't have the answers to the questions to the why's our sweet boy asks from time to time. I never will," he wrote. "Doing the best we can."

The 39-year-old Big Sky actor continued, "🕊️🦋Fly high 🦋🕊️ If you're reading this no matter what you're going through, take a moment of gratitude that you're still here on this ride. I know some days are harder than others to get up, but keep we just gotta keep pushing onward. 🫶."

Naya Rivera Book Signing For "Sorry Not Sorry"
Rivera. Araya Diaz/WireImage

Rivera died suddenly in July 2020 at age 33. She had been reported missing after embarking on a boating trip with her son, who was 4, at the time, at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Her body was discovered in the water after authorities conducted a days-long search effort.

Several Glee cast members, including Morris, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale, gathered at Lake Piru around that time to show their support.

An autopsy later determined Rivera's cause of death to be an accidental drowning, and authorities determined that she likely saved Josey by putting him back on board the boat before she died. She was laid to rest on July 24, 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: Glee Cast Remembers Naya Rivera with Tribute at the GLAAD Awards: 'Her Best Role Was Her Being a Mom'

This past summer, former stars of the Fox musical series paid tribute to Rivera on the two-year anniversary of her death, including Morris.

At the time, Morris posted silly photos of the duo and wrote: "Everyday my angel. I miss you every damn day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Morris also reflected on their friendship while appearing on a recent episode of the And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast, hosted by her former costars McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, and revealed that Rivera confronted her about her eating disorder while on the Glee concert tour.

"I can't remember exactly what she was saying, but she was approaching me about my eating disorder because I know she herself had eating disorders, and she was very open about it in her book. So she of course was the first to speak up about it," explained Morris.

"That's who she was. She was just always ready to talk about it," Morris added.

Related Articles
Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber
Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Step Out for 'Fun Date Night' amid Romantic Reunion
Ryan Dorsey, Naya Rivera
Ryan Dorsey Says He 'Never Will' Have Answers to Son's Heartbreaking 'Why's' on Naya Rivera's Birthday
Clare Crawley, Dale Moss
Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Says She Felt 'Robbed' in Engagement Experience with Dale Moss
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham Create Special Cake to Celebrate 13th Birthday of ‘Slightly Horse Obsessed’ Daughter
Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham Create Cake to Celebrate 13th Birthday of 'Horse Obsessed' Daughter
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock (13648462am) Felicity Huffman, at A New Way Of Life 2022 Gala at Hollywood American Legion in Los Angeles, CA, USA on December 03, 2022. A New Way Of Life 2022 Gala - LA, Los Angeles, United States - 04 Dec 2022
Felicity Huffman to Appear in 'Good Doctor' Spinoff — Her First Role Since College Admissions Scandal
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Admits to Thinking Jen Shah Is Guilty in Dramatic Finale: 'I Am Overwhelmed with Grief'
'RHOSLC's' Heather Gay Finally Admits to Thinking Jen Shah Is Guilty: 'I Am Overwhelmed with Grief'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- "The Divided States of Erika" Episode 1105 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Kyle Richards Calls Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' Departure 'a Big Loss': 'She Brought a Lot to the Show'
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Ruby Barker attends the Black Lens Film Festival screening of "How To Stop A Recurring Dream" at BFI Southbank on July 16, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
'Bridgerton' Star Ruby Barker Reveals Her Father Has Died: 'This World Is Less Lighter Without You'
Ben Masters attends the "30th Annual Emmy Awards" press room May 16, 2003 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Ben Masters, Star of NBC Soap Opera 'Passions', Dead at 75: Report
mark wahlberg and rhea durham's daughter turns 13
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham's Daughter Grace Celebrates 13th Birthday: 'My Little Lady'
Cory monteith roommate rollout
Cory Monteith's Former Roommate Shares Memories of His 'Goofball' Late Friend: 'He Changed My Life'
Groundhog Day, It's A Wonderful Life
Andie MacDowell Likens 'Groundhog Day' to 'It's a Wonderful Life' : 'Makes You Realize How Gorgeous Life Is'
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and Kevin Costner of MTV Ent Studios/101 Studios during a visit to BAFTA headquarters to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ UK at BAFTA on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
'Yellowstone' 's Kevin Costner Named the 2023 Golden Globes' Best Actor in a Drama Series
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Mike White accepts the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
'White Lotus' ' Mike White Was 'Too Drunk' for Planned Globes Speech But 'Would Take a Bullet' for Cast
Paul Walter Hauser accepts the Best Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "Black Bird" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Golden Globe Winner Paul Walter Hauser Leads Rousing Tribute to Late 'Black Bird' Costar Ray Liotta
Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy Accepts Carol Burnett Award at 2023 Golden Globes and Speaks on His Career of 'Hope and Progress'