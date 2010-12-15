Javier Bardem Is Glee-Ready – Minus the Singing and Dancing Skills

With his wife Penélope Cruz expecting their first child, and his latest film, Biutiful, getting a Golden Globe nomination, Oscar-winner Javier Bardem seems to have it all.

Now if only he could get that guest spot on Glee.

“I love the show,” Bardem tells PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Biutiful, “and the actors and actresses are pretty amazing as both actors and singers.”

Yes, Bardem is a Gleek but he warns fellow fans that rumors of him making an appearance as a rock star on the Fox hit may have gotten out of hand. “The whole thing started off as a joke,” he says with a laugh. “And now I don’t know why people are so interested. I don’t know how serious it’s going to get but only because it doesn’t depend on me.” (Are you listening Ryan Murphy?)

Whether or not the Spanish star can keep pace with the show’s regulars in the singing and dancing department, what Bardem may lack in pitch and coordination, he more than makes up for with brutal honesty and self-deprecation.

“No, no, no, no, no,” the actor says emphatically when asked if he would be able to even carry one half of a duet. “But I can do funny faces … and a couple of other things.”

