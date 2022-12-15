'Glee' Creator Ryan Murphy to Receive Fourth-Ever Carol Burnett Award at 2023 Golden Globes

Ryan Murphy has created several popular TV shows, including Glee, American Horror Story, Pose, Scream Queens and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

By
Published on December 15, 2022 01:10 PM
Ryan Murphy
Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME

Ryan Murphy will be honored for his contributions to television at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

On Thursday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) named Murphy, 57, as the 2023 recipient of the 4th annual Carol Burnett Award, which honors prominent figures who have made an impact not only on viewers but on the industry as a whole.

Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA, said the Glee creator was chosen for the diversity of his projects and their "thrilling" content.

"Ryan Murphy not only continues to enthrall audiences with his work on some of the most thrilling and exciting series of the century, but also continues to inspire all with his work off the screen," Hoehne said in a statement. "His work and storytelling ability throughout different film and television genres have led to highly acclaimed achievements and awards."

Murphy has won five Golden Globes already, and has been nominated 16 times. He's best known for creating the American Horror Story franchise, alongside American Crime Story, Nip/Tuck, Glee, Feud, Pose, Scream Queens and 9-1-1.

The director has also written and produced a list of series, including Netflix's The Politician, Halston, Ratched, The Watcher and The Andy Warhol Diaries. Murphy also directed Eat, Pray, Love, Running with Scissors, The Normal Heart and The Prom.

Murphy's latest release was Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which premiered on Netflix in September. The Evan Peters-led crime drama recently broke Netflix streaming records with 3.7 billion hours watched. It became the second most-watched English Language series on Netflix in October — second only to Stranger Things, though it's since been beaten by dark comedy Wednesday.

Ryan Murphy
Kevin Winter/Gett

Even though his programs have received praise from critics and audiences alikes, Murphy didn't always have the easiest time getting his ideas off the ground.

"All of them, I was told, every single time I had a hit, I was told it would not be a hit," he told Collider in May 2020. "For example, nobody thought Glee would work except for a few of us. Nobody thought American Horror Story would work. Nobody thought The Normal Heart would work. Nobody thought OJ would work."

Murphy continued, "I was used to, 'No, I believe in this.' And I had a lot of lovely people who controlled the purse strings in my life who said, 'Okay, well you've had enough successful, we'll bet on you.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be telecast live on Jan. 10 on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2023 Golden Globes
Jerodd Carmichael
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to Host 2023 Golden Globe Awards
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 102 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022
Evan Peters on the 'Real Struggle' of Taking on 'Dahmer' — Including Yo-Yo-ing 35 Lbs. to Play Killer
George Lopez attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on May 16, 2022 in New York City.
George Lopez Drops Out of Announcing Golden Globe 2023 Nominations After He Tests Positive for COVID
Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Selena Gomez Reveals How She Manifested Her 2023 Golden Globe Nomination: 'Dreams Do Come True'
Ray Liotta, Leslie Jordan
2023 Critics Choice Nominations Include Nods for Beloved Late Stars Leslie Jordan and Ray Liotta
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 102 of Wednesday
The Cast of 'Wednesday': Everything to Know
The Crown
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
Emily in Paris
The Best Original Series on Netflix to Stream Now
LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 1983: Cheers star Kirstie Alley poses for a portrait in October 1983 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)
See Kirstie Alley's Most Memorable Roles Through the Years
Matthew Morrison and Justin Timberlake
Ryan Murphy Reveals the Role of Mr. Schuester on 'Glee' Was Initially Written for Justin Timberlake
brendan fraser
Brendan Fraser Won't Attend Golden Globes After Sexual Assault Allegations Against Former HFPA President
Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy Says Loved Ones of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victims Never Responded to Netflix Series Requests
Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (L to R) Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as Shari, Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer in episode 108 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
'Dahmer' Tops Season 2 of 'Bridgerton' to Become Netflix's Second-Most Popular English-Language Show
Simone Biles arrives at the 6th Annual InStyle Awards on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic,); Jeffrey Dahmer mughsot in August 1982 . (Photo by Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images)
Simone Biles Urges People Going as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween to Put 'Costumes Back in the Closet'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: A view of the stage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)
Golden Globes Officially Returning to NBC in January After Diversity Controversy