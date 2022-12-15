'Glee' Creator Ryan Murphy to Receive Fourth-Ever Carol Burnett Award at 2023 Golden Globes

Ryan Murphy will be honored for his contributions to television at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

On Thursday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) named Murphy, 57, as the 2023 recipient of the 4th annual Carol Burnett Award, which honors prominent figures who have made an impact not only on viewers but on the industry as a whole.

Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA, said the Glee creator was chosen for the diversity of his projects and their "thrilling" content.

"Ryan Murphy not only continues to enthrall audiences with his work on some of the most thrilling and exciting series of the century, but also continues to inspire all with his work off the screen," Hoehne said in a statement. "His work and storytelling ability throughout different film and television genres have led to highly acclaimed achievements and awards."

Murphy has won five Golden Globes already, and has been nominated 16 times. He's best known for creating the American Horror Story franchise, alongside American Crime Story, Nip/Tuck, Glee, Feud, Pose, Scream Queens and 9-1-1.

The director has also written and produced a list of series, including Netflix's The Politician, Halston, Ratched, The Watcher and The Andy Warhol Diaries. Murphy also directed Eat, Pray, Love, Running with Scissors, The Normal Heart and The Prom.

Murphy's latest release was Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which premiered on Netflix in September. The Evan Peters-led crime drama recently broke Netflix streaming records with 3.7 billion hours watched. It became the second most-watched English Language series on Netflix in October — second only to Stranger Things, though it's since been beaten by dark comedy Wednesday.

Even though his programs have received praise from critics and audiences alikes, Murphy didn't always have the easiest time getting his ideas off the ground.

"All of them, I was told, every single time I had a hit, I was told it would not be a hit," he told Collider in May 2020. "For example, nobody thought Glee would work except for a few of us. Nobody thought American Horror Story would work. Nobody thought The Normal Heart would work. Nobody thought OJ would work."

Murphy continued, "I was used to, 'No, I believe in this.' And I had a lot of lovely people who controlled the purse strings in my life who said, 'Okay, well you've had enough successful, we'll bet on you.'"

The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be telecast live on Jan. 10 on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET.