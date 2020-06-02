Glee Costar Accuses Lea Michele of Making Time on Set 'a Living Hell': 'I'll Never Forget'

Samantha Marie Ware alleged that Lea Michele made "traumatic" microaggressions toward her during production on the series in 2015

Lea Michele is being accused of tormenting a former Glee castmate.

On Monday, the Emmy nominee, 33, tweeted about the George Floyd killing, writing that the tragedy was "not an isolated incident and needs to end." In response to Michele's message, her former costar, Samantha Marie Ware, called her out for making her time on set "a living hell."

"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET," she wrote.

Ware — who played Jane Hayward on the musical TV series for 11 episodes in 2015 — alleged that Michele "told everyone" that she would "s--- in [Ware's] wig." Ware also said Michele made other "traumatic" microaggressions that made her "question a career in Hollywood."

Reps for Michele and Ware did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Following her first TV job on Glee, Ware went on to appear in shows like Margot vs. Lily and Netflix's What/If. Michele went on to star in Scream Queens and The Mayor — a comedy series in which she starred alongside former costar, Yvette Nicole Brown.

In response to Ware’s tweet about Michele, Brown replied to Ware's message and wrote, "I felt every one of those capital letters. ✊🏾"

On Glee, Michele starred as Rachel Berry from 2009 to 2015. A few of her costars on the Fox series appeared to show support for Ware on Twitter, including Alex Newell (who played Wade 'Unique' Adams).

Newell commented on Ware’s tweet with a GIF that read, "Get her," and also tweeted a response to Brown's tweet writing, "Felt like claps!!"

Amber Riley, who played Berry's on-off rival Mercedes Jones in Glee, seemed to indirectly address the controversy, posting a series of three GIFs, one of which featured herself sipping tea.