Glee's Chris Colfer Celebrates His 31st Birthday: 'Thanks for All the Birthday Love'

Happy Birthday, Chris Colfer!

On Thursday, the actor and author celebrated his 31st birthday, which he marked with a celebratory snapshot of himself on Instagram.

In the photo, the Glee alum sported a black t-shirt as he smiled coyly at the camera while wearing a bejeweled crown on the top of his head.

"Officially in my 30s!" Colfer captioned the post. "Thanks for all the birthday love! 🥳."

In the comments section of his post, an array of fans of The Land of Stories author celebrated Colfer on his special day.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEET ANGEL," one fan wrote as another added, "thank you for making reality a better place :)."

Meanwhile, other commentators couldn't help but fan over Colfer's golden headpiece.

"omg i love your crown !! a king dressed as a king, we love to see it," one user said while one other wrote, "your hair is taller than the crown."

Colfer also received a special shoutout from his close friend and former Glee costar, Ashley Fink.

On Glee, Colfer portrayed the lovable loud and proud Kurt Hummel, while Fink, 34, played Lauren Zizes, who joined the New Directions in season 2.

Sharing a carousel of photographs of the two together, Fink wrote, "He's beauty, he's grace. He's obsessed with outer space. 🛸."