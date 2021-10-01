Glee's Chord Overstreet Confirms Relationship with Camelia Somers in New 'Sunkissed' Music Video

Chord Overstreet is showing off his love for Camelia Somers in the cutest way possible.

On Friday, the Glee alum, 32, released a new music video — directed by Wesley Quinn and Paul Khoury — for his song "Sunkissed." The 25-year-old actress and granddaughter of Suzanne Somers stars as Overstreet's love interest.

In the clip for the upbeat track, Overstreet and Camelia are seen cozied up together, dancing around and playing Scrabble.

As Overstreet sings about "gold rays" and "freezing time," The Bold and the Beautiful actress is surrounded by a vibrant, sunkissed glow and slowly disappears.

"It's all about kicking back in the Summer sun," Overstreet said on Instagram after the video premiered.

In October 2020, Overstreet appeared in a photo for Camelia's 25th birthday celebration. "FEELING SO LOVED," she captioned the post.

A few weeks later, PEOPLE confirmed that they were dating. And while they have been spotted together since then, they had refrained from publicizing their romance until now.

Overstreet's relationship with Camelia came more than two years after he split from Emma Watson, whom he dated for several months in 2018.

At the time of their break up, an insider told PEOPLE that "it was never going to be a long-term thing."