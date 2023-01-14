Here's What the 'Glee' Cast Has Said About the Upcoming Docuseries 'The Price of Glee'

01 of 04 Kevin McHale Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio At the Jingle Ball in December, McHale–who played Artie on Glee–told InTouch Weekly that while he had no hand in the docuseries' creation, he was willing to debunk any rumors that the show may propagate. "You don't necessarily want to give something more attention than it maybe deserves or needs," he told the publication. "But we'll see. Us and all of our friends have nothing to do with it, so we'll see what happens." Later that month, McHale didn't hold back in response to a Twitter user who claimed that Glee's "cast and crew were involved" in the production of the Discovery+ show. "Show me this 'cast' you speak of," the star replied a month before The Price of Glee's release. Using a trash bin emoji, he added, "This is [trash]." In another tweet, McHale reacted further: "This was the nice version, ftr [for the record]. Don't make me speak on this again."

02 of 04 Jenna Ushkowitz Jamie McCarthy/Getty Speaking to Buzzfeed, the actress behind the glee club's Tina cited The Price of Glee as motivation to continue recording the reflective podcast And That's What You Really Missed, which she hosts with her former co-star Kevin McHale. "In terms of the Discovery+ documentary, it feels even more important, to me at least, to do the podcast because we were the ones who were there," Ushkowitz said, speaking with the outlet in November. "And we were the ones experiencing this. And we know what really happened." She added, "So, you know, for me, it feels even more pertinent to actually be the ones to share our experience when people are sharing experiences that they didn't have."

03 of 04 Chord Overstreet Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Overstreet, who joined Glee as Sam in the show's second season, rejected the docuseries as soon as it was brought up. "Oh, I think all that's bulls---," he said in response to questions about it on the Elvis Duran Show. He continued, "I think anybody that knows anything about that show and experienced it doesn't have anything to do with that, from what I know." "We're all really close and, you know, pretty much like family, and nobody knows anything about that," he said on the radio show. "I think it's a little bit of, like, trying to get people to watch something."