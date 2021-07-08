Heather Morris, Kevin McHale and More Glee Alums Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera 1 Year After Her Death

Naya Rivera's old Glee costars are paying tribute to her on the one-year anniversary of her death.

Heather Morris, who played Brittany Pierce, the love interest to Rivera's Santana Lopez on Glee, posted on Instagram in honor of her late costar on Thursday. Morris, 34, shared a series of photos and videos, including one showing her getting a tattoo reading, "tomorrow is not promised."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It hasn't gotten easier to write a caption," she wrote alongside the post. "You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera. I'm so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between."

She continued, "Your legacy lives on in kindness and being 'that sassy queen' in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl."

Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang on the Ryan Murphy-created series, posted a photo of Rivera from Glee on her own Instagram page.

"Always a light, always with us," she wrote. "My heart is with you and your family today. ♥️ love you Nougs."

"I miss you. Every single day," Kevin McHale captioned his post.

Matthew Morrison and Chris Colfer also shared photos of Rivera on their pages, both using a simple heart emoji as the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When the boat became overdue for return, the staff at the lake found the vessel at the north side of the lake with the star's sleeping son aboard. Rivera's body was found five days later, and authorities believe the actress and singer died saving Josey.