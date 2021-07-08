Heather Morris, Kevin McHale and More Glee Alums Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera 1 Year After Her Death
“Always a light, always with us,” Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz wrote on Instagram
Naya Rivera's old Glee costars are paying tribute to her on the one-year anniversary of her death.
Heather Morris, who played Brittany Pierce, the love interest to Rivera's Santana Lopez on Glee, posted on Instagram in honor of her late costar on Thursday. Morris, 34, shared a series of photos and videos, including one showing her getting a tattoo reading, "tomorrow is not promised."
"It hasn't gotten easier to write a caption," she wrote alongside the post. "You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera. I'm so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between."
She continued, "Your legacy lives on in kindness and being 'that sassy queen' in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl."
RELATED: Naya Rivera's Family Honors Her 1 Year After Death: 'No Words to Describe What We're Going Through'
Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang on the Ryan Murphy-created series, posted a photo of Rivera from Glee on her own Instagram page.
"Always a light, always with us," she wrote. "My heart is with you and your family today. ♥️ love you Nougs."
"I miss you. Every single day," Kevin McHale captioned his post.
Matthew Morrison and Chris Colfer also shared photos of Rivera on their pages, both using a simple heart emoji as the caption.
RELATED: Glee Cast Remembers Naya Rivera with Tribute at the GLAAD Awards: 'Her Best Role Was Her Being a Mom'
Rivera died on July 8, 2020 at age 33 as a result of a drowning accident after she and her son Josey, now 5½, rented a boat at Lake Piru in Southern California.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
When the boat became overdue for return, the staff at the lake found the vessel at the north side of the lake with the star's sleeping son aboard. Rivera's body was found five days later, and authorities believe the actress and singer died saving Josey.
After her death, many of Rivera's Glee costars mourned her loss on social media. Several of them also gathered at the lake where she drowned to honor her.