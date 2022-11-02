'Glee' Alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz Say Death of Naya Rivera Led Them to End Original Podcast

Teasing their new podcast with PEOPLE, McHale and Ushkowitz also admit they're unsure of how they're "going to handle" discussing Glee's emotional tribute episode for late costar Cory Monteith

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 2, 2022 07:17 PM
Glee Alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz Say Passing of Naya Rivera Led Them to End Original Podcast
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Upon choosing to pull away from their former podcast, Glee alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz knew they needed to shift gears after agreeing to do a second one together.

Before teaming up for their latest podcast venture with iHeartRadio, And That's What You REALLY Missed, McHale, 34, and Ushkowitz, 36, had co-hosted Showmance. The project initially began as a way for the pair to discuss how their working relationship transformed into a real-life friendship off-screen, but it eventually transitioned into a Glee recap podcast.

But the two actors put Showmance on "hiatus," causing fans to wonder across Reddit why it ended. It turns out that the sudden passing of Naya Rivera, their former Glee costar and real-life friend, influenced their decision to leave the podcast behind them.

"Jenna and I initially had started a podcast that was just about co-workers who became best friends, and we met a lot of interesting people like that. But we quickly realized people just wanted to know about Glee," McHale, who played Artie Abrams, exclusively tells PEOPLE.

"It was at the very beginning of the [rise of] rewatch podcasts," he continues. "We started doing it, but it wasn't necessarily a well-thought-out, well-intentioned, well-researched take on it. We were just like, 'Let's just do it.' And then after Naya's passing, we decided we don't want to do this anymore."

Naya Rivera
Naya Rivera. David Livingston/Getty Images

Rivera was pronounced dead in July 2020 after being reported missing amid her boating trip with son Josey at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Her body was recovered days later, and the Ventura County Medical Examiner later ruled her cause of death as an accidental drowning. She was 33.

"I think once Naya passed," says Ushkowitz, "there was a reckoning of sorts for all of us in many, many ways."

Nearly one month later, McHale shared on Twitter that Showmance would release episodes "that were pre-recorded" in June 2020. He also indicated that they'd be taking a break thereafter. The last episode premiered on Aug. 6, 2020.

But iHeartRadio eventually approached McHale and Ushkowitz about doing an all-new podcast. According to McHale, the two former costars "had long conversations about it."

"I think maybe we sort of found each other at a perfect time," he adds. "It just seemed to work out."

Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang, adds: "We were in a different place with [co-creator] Ryan [Murphy], different place with the show. iHeart came and it was like, 'Yes, absolutely.' So I feel like the stars aligned in a way, and we were like, 'We're going to do it right this time.' We're really, really excited about this one."

Glee cast
Glee cast. FOX Image Collection via Getty

On And That's What You REALLY Missed, fans can expect the pair to do things "differently" this time around.

"The thing that we want to do differently this time is really kind of dig into what was going on in the world as well, in pop culture, in politics, in the ways that I think the writers were probably inspired and impacted to write for the show," Ushkowitz explains. "Gay marriage was just being legalized. We had the first Black president. It was a really inspiring time in many ways."

She continues, "We're definitely going to have a lot of Glee alums. We're going to have some behind-the-scenes crew people as well."

Glee Alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz to Address Biggest Misconceptions About the Show in New Podcast
iHeartRadio

But there are some topics the duo isn't looking forward to discussing, particularly the highly-emotional October 2013 episode, "The Quarterback." The episode was a tribute to series alum Cory Monteith, who died in July 2013 from an accidental drug overdose. He was 31.

"I don't know how we're going to handle that one, honestly. We're going to have to just see what happens," says Ushkowitz. "But there's also a lot of cringe numbers that I am looking forward to kind of talking about."

Adds McHale, "I second all of that. I feel like I'm just going to ignore that 'The Quarterback,' at some point, will be coming. We'll figure that out on the day. And then, it was actually really therapeutic to be able to talk about [the] 'What the Fox Say' [cover]. I was just like, 'Ryan [Murphy], why?'"

Naya Rivera Cory Monteith
Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith. John Medina/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

iHeartRadio is dropping new episodes of And That's What You REALLY Missed weekly across multiple podcast platforms.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Related Articles
Glee Alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz to Address Biggest Misconceptions About the Show in New Podcast
Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz Are Ready to Address the Biggest Misconceptions About 'Glee'
Matthew Morrison and Justin Timberlake
Ryan Murphy Reveals the Role of Mr. Schuester on 'Glee' Was Initially Written for Justin Timberlake
naya rivera
Naya Rivera's 'Glee' Costars Pay Tribute 2 Years After Her Death: 'Miss You Every Damn Day'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (12910676v) Lea Michele 'Spring Awakening: Those You've Known' premiere, New York, USA - 25 Apr 2022
Lea Michele Reveals Why She Hasn't Watched 'Glee' 's Tribute Episode to Cory Monteith
naya rivera
Naya Rivera's 'Glee' Costars Share Tributes on What Would've Been Her 35th Birthday: 'Miss You'
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race': AJ McLean, Kevin McHale and All the Stars Behind the Queens
Ryan Dorsey and naya rivera's son, Josey
Ryan Dorsey Shares Photos from Son Josey's First Day of First Grade: 'My Big Boy'
Naya Rivera, Diana Agron
Dianna Agron Remembers 'Unique' Friendship with Late 'Glee' Costar Naya Rivera: 'Lucky to Know Her'
Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera
Ryan Dorsey Pays Tribute to Naya Rivera on Her 35th Birthday: 'She'd Be So Proud' of Son Josey
Naya Rivera
Naya Rivera's Family Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Nearly 2 Years After 'Glee' Star's 'Tragic' Drowning
Darren Criss Naya Rivera
Darren Criss Remembers Late Glee Costar Naya Rivera: 'Rest in Peace You Wild, Hilarious, Beautiful Angel'
Naya Rivera, Nickaya Rivera
Naya Rivera's Sister Nickayla on How She Got Out of a 'Dark Place' After the 'Glee' Star's Death
GLEE
Heather Morris, Kevin McHale and More 'Glee' Alums Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera 1 Year After Her Death
Ryan Dorsey, Naya Rivera
Ryan Dorsey Details Emotional Visit to Naya Rivera's Grave on Her 35th Birthday: 'Forever Sad'
Naya Rivera; Kevin McHale
Glee's Kevin McHale Honors 'Talented' Naya Rivera: 'I'm Thankful She Became Like Family'
Amber Riley
Amber Riley Calls Glee Costar Naya Rivera's Disappearance 'Devastating' as Kevin McHale Speaks Out