Glee‘s Noah Guthrie is returning to TV — this time for a reality competition series.

The Glee alum, who played Roderick Meeks on the Fox musical series, made his debut on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, when he wowed judges Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell with his singing skills.

“Tell me a bit about you,” Cowell asked the 24-year-old South Carolina native.

Guthrie shared, “I got my start doing YouTube videos, got a little bit of a fanbase from that. I had a couple viral videos and things led to another and I actually ended up on a show called Glee, which was crazy,” which left Cowell shocked.

“I knew I recognized you,” Cowell, 58, said with a smile.

Cowell added, “Well, I admire you, you know, for actually coming back because I think everyone deserves a second, third chance, whatever. We’re rooting for you, Noah.”

After picking up his guitar, Guthrie took the microphone and sang Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain” — which stunned both judges and audiences. During the performance, Cowell’s eyebrows raised in amazement and Mel B was seen grooving to his vocals.

No surprise, Guthrie is moving onto the second round and received a standing ovation from attendees.

Thanks so much to everyone at @AGT, but especially to all the viewers for your very kind messages and comments! I'm so excited to be moving on to the 2nd round. I can't wait to sing for y'all again!!! @tyrabanks @SimonCowell @heidiklum @howiemandel @OfficialMelB pic.twitter.com/zfhqs84oPl — Noah Guthrie (@only1noah) June 13, 2018

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.