Glee Alum Becca Tobin Honors Husband Zach Martin with Sweet Birthday Tribute: You're 'My Person'

Becca Tobin is celebrating her "person" on their special day.

The former Glee star, 35, shared a heartfelt tribute for her husband, Zach Martin, on his birthday, Tuesday. Her sweet message was accompanied by a photo of the couple, in which Tobin wore a patterned red jumpsuit and white heels while Martin dressed in a black suit and black shoes.

"It was my favorite person's birthday today," Tobin wrote, "and every year I feel luckier than the one before that he's my person. I love you @z.mart ❤️."

Tobin and Martin tied the knot in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in December 2016. Their ceremony was officiated by her Glee costar Jane Lynch.

Last year, the twosome celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. They commemorated the occasion by sharing intimate photos from their winter nuptials.

"Happy Anniversary, Mr. Martin. ❤️," Tobin captioned her post, while Martin wrote alongside his own, "Best day ever. Happy Anniversary B."

Tobin has previously opened up about the couple's fertility struggles. After suffering from her second miscarriage, the pair visited a fertility specialist per her OB-GYN's suggestion and opted to freeze their embryos.

Months after revealing her story, Tobin said that she's received dozens of messages from concerned fans, some of which have proven to be painful amid her challenging journey.

"I know that everybody's hearts are in the right places, but the amount of messages that I now get about being pregnant: 'Enjoy that tequila, girl, because you're not going to be able to soon!' I know people are just trying to connect, I know they're excited for me. If they didn't care, they wouldn't message," she told PEOPLE in November 2020. "But my first video [about the news] was, I'm not pregnant. So please don't text me. We just need to understand that: Stop asking women about their fertility, and let them volunteer the information and read the room."