Actress Jane Galloway Heitz, Who Appeared in Glee and The Big Bang Theory, Dies at 78

Jane Galloway Heitz, an actress who appeared in Glee and The Big Bang Theory, has died. She was 78.

The actress was perhaps best known for her role on Glee, in which she played Lillian Adler, William McKinley High School’s former glee club director.

Heitz’s appearance in person on the show bookended the series: she appeared in the director’s cut of the pilot, which aired in 2009, and in the finale in 2015.

But Heitz’s character Lillian played an important role in the story and her photo was kept in the glee club’s choir room above a plaque that read, “By its very definition, Glee is about opening yourself up to joy,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Heitz’s death was confirmed in her obituary published on Wednesday. A representative did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Her funeral is to be held on Saturday, November 30, in Illinois, according to her obituary.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to either the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

In addition to Glee and an episode of The Big Bang Theory, Heitz appeared in TV shows like Shameless, CSI, Monk, Prison Break and Grey’s Anatomy.