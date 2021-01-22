The Dancing with the Stars pro is dating Scerbo amid his divorce from Elena Samodanova

DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko’s Girlfriend Cassie Scerbo Says His New Haircut Is ‘Fuego’

Gleb Savchenko's new haircut is girlfriend-approved!

The Dancing With the Stars professional dancer, 37, shared a selfie on Thursday debuting his new shaggy fringe hairstyle.

"Snip snip ✂️ Whatcha think?" he asked his followers on Instagram.

His new flame Cassie Scerbo commented, "Fuego bb."

Meanwhile, his DWTS costars also showed their support for his new 'do.

"obsessed 😍 😂," his best friend Keo Motsepe commented.

"Justin?" Alan Bersten commented in reference to Justin Bieber's once-signature hairstyle.

Pasha Pashkov similarly commented, "Gleb Bieber?!?"

The sweet comment from Scerbo, a 30-year-old actress and dancer, comes a month after she joined Savchenko, Motsepe, 31, and his girlfriend Chrishell Stause on vacation in Mexico.

The couple's public outing in December was just days before Savchenko's estranged wife Elena Samodanova filed for divorce, PEOPLE confirmed.

The DWTS pro and Samodanova, 36, announced their split in Nov. 2020 after 14 years of marriage. The pair share daughters Zlata, 3, and Olivia, 9.

Following the announcement of their split, Samodanova accused Savchenko of "ongoing infidelity."

Although she didn't explicitly name anyone, the comments seemed directed to Stause, 39, who was his celebrity dance partner on the last season of the ABC series.

"I've never actually cheated on [Elena]. Never, ever, ever," he told Entertainment Tonight in December.