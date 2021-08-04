DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Wants to Do a 'Single Dad' Reality Series: It's an 'Amazing TV Show Idea'

Gleb Savchenko is loving life as a "hot single dad with kids!"

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight for a recent interview, the 37-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro chatted about co-parenting his two children — Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 4 — while navigating his divorce from Elena Samodanova. (The former couple split last November after 14 years of marriage.)

"It's everything. Starting from waking up in the morning, to doing their hair, making breakfast, taking them to school, doing activities ... just being a dad, it's an amazing thing," Savchenko told the outlet. "It's funny because when we were together, with Elena, I didn't have that much time with them. Because either I was on tour, or on the season, and we had a full-time nanny."

"Now we go strictly five and five. It's 50/50, so on my days, it's like 100 percent me being a single dad with two girls," he continued, before adding that his life as a single father would make "an amazing TV show idea, by the way! Hot single dad with kids? Game over!"

Savchenko also noted that his two daughters would "100 percent" be open to the idea of the proposed reality series, especially his oldest.

"Olivia would be, like, killing it," he said.

Gleb Savchenko Credit: Gleb Savchenko/Instagram

Earlier this summer, Savchenko opened up about focusing on his children amid his divorce during an episode of the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast. He said that he and Samodanova, 36, are remaining cordial for the sake of their daughters.

"Life happens and we just keep moving. You've got to keep moving. You've got to do what's best for you," Savchenko said. "In my situation, I love Elena. I have huge respect [for] her — of course, she's the mother of my kids. So it's hard at times because, you know, no one's perfect, but you have to communicate."

Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

On Whine Down, the Russian dancer said that co-parenting with Samodanova during the early days of their split was "really hard to do because you can't really stand each other ... but because [we] have kids, we just decided that we're not going to speak about anything negative in front of the kids."

"We can have an appointment with a lawyer and a mediator, and have a huge massive fight in the morning, but when we're together with [the] kids ... we're cool. We laugh," he explained. "I want to show my girls how dad should treat their mom, which is really important to me. They should know how they should be treated in the future. Everything else, it is what it is."

During his chat with ET, Savchenko also spoke about how there is still "so much love" within the family.

"There's such a bond that we have. It's just kind of something that I've realized being with them," he said. "I love them to death, but when you're working, when you're busy, when you're not there, when you're not present as much as you want to. Now I'm present all the time and that's like an amazing gift of life."

"Being a dad, especially to girls, it's like the best thing," Savchenko added. "Just being with them, being loved, and giving love."

And while he is highly focused on raising his two little girls, Savchenko did tell the outlet that he is technically single but "has a friend."