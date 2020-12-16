Gleb Savchenko’s Estranged Wife Elena Samodanova Is ‘Pissed’ at Him as He Vacations with New Flame

Elena Samodanova is further opening up about her relationship with estranged husband and Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko.

Samodanova, 36, answered fan questions during an Instagram Live Tuesday morning while she made pancakes with her younger daughter Zlata, 3. Savchenko and Samodanova, who announced their split after 14 years of marriage last month, also share daughter Olivia, 9.

When someone asked her what her plans are for the ballroom dance studio the former couple runs, Samodanova expressed her anger at Savchenko, who is currently vacationing in Mexico with a new flame, actress Cassie Scerbo.

“We’ve tried to figure out … if we’re going to be running it together,” she said. “Not at this moment, I’m just too pissed at him. So I won’t be able to do anything at this moment. Maybe later.”

Savchenko, 36, and Scerbo are joined in Mexico by Chrishell Stause and her new boyfriend, Keo Motsepe, who is also a DWTS pro, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this week.

During the latest season of DWTS, fans speculated that Selling Sunset star Stause was romantically involved with Savchenko following the pro dancer's split from Samodanova, who accused him of "ongoing infidelity." But Stause shut down the rumors on several occasions and insisted that she and Savchenko were nothing more than friends. Savchenko also asserted that he and Stause have a “strictly platonic” relationship and has denied all allegations of infidelity.

Since Samodanova came forward with accusations about Savchenko's alleged infidelity, a source tells PEOPLE that "Gleb has engaged a lawyer due to his wife consistently slandering him on social media."

"It is very clear that his ex-wife is using this situation to gain herself the publicity she so desperately craves," says the source. "Gleb and his wife hadn’t even been living together — ABC offers to provide an apartment to all the pros and celebs appearing on DWTS and Gleb took them up on this offer for this season due to the strains in his marriage and for the constant false accusations of infidelity."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Samodanova says she stands by her claims and is remaining focused on raising the former couple's two young daughters.

"Contrary to what my soon-to-be ex-husband would like the public to believe, I am not concerned about his playboy antics. His infidelity is squarely on him and no one else," she says. "My only focus remains the happiness and well-being of our daughters. They are all that matter to me. I don’t need unnamed sources to defend me because I remain rooted in everything that has ever mattered to me — my family. While he is vacationing in Mexico, I am placing all my energy in raising our children.”

Though Savchenko has been getting closer with Scerbo, and Stause is in a relationship with Motsepe, the source says the DWTS pro has yet to receive an apology from Samodanova about her cheating claims.

"Elena has never apologized for accusing Gleb of having an affair with Chrishell even though it has now come to light that Chrishell is dating Gleb’s best friend Keo," says the source. (Though Samodanova previously accused Savchenko of "ongoing infidelity" and having "a recent inappropriate relationship," the dancer never specifically accused Stause of having an affair with her estranged husband.)

During her Tuesday Instagram Live, Samodanova shared that she was on her own with her daughters “a lot” even before the split, lamenting that Savchenko was frequently busy and emphasizing that she is looking for a “loyal” man next.

When a fan asked for advice when it comes to cheating in relationships, Samodanova said “most men are like this.”

“My advice? Don’t give them a second chance,” she said. “I gave [Savchenko] second, third, fourth, fifth chances and we never worked it out. So never give them a second chance.” She later added: “We used to say in Russia, ‘It’s better to be alone than with someone who doesn’t deserve you.'"

On his own Instagram Story, Savchenko appeared to respond to his Samodanova's revelations, sharing a quote on Tuesday.