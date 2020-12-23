Gleb Savchenko's Estranged Wife Elena Samodanova Files as She Is Spotted Kissing New Man

Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and wife Elena Samodanova announced their split in November after 14 years of marriage

Elena Samodanova has filed for divorce from Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko after 14 years of marriage, PEOPLE can confirm.

Samodanova, 36, submitted the paperwork on Tuesday, according to TMZ, who was the first to report the news.

The divorce filing comes after Samodanova — who share daughters Zlata, 3, and Olivia 9, with Savchenko, 37 — was spotted kissing another man on Monday while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In photos published by Page Six, Samodanova wears a black swimsuit and red cover up as she shares a kiss on the beach with a man identified by the outlet as DWTS alum Vlad Kvartin.

"It is very convenient that hours after Elena was caught out kissing another man on a beach in Cabo that she has now decided to announce that she has filed for divorce," a rep for Savchenko tells PEOPLE.

Samodanova has yet to talk publicly about the divorce filing or confirm she has filed. A representative for Samodanova did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Samodanova and Savchenko announced their split last month. Soon after, Samodanova accused her estranged husband of "ongoing infidelity" and having "a recent inappropriate relationship."

Though Samodanova did not specifically name anyone in her accusations, Savchenko's DWTS partner Chrishell Stause came out publically and denied she was romantically involved with the married dancer.

Selling Sunset star Stause, 39, insisted that she and Savchenko were nothing more than friends on several occasions. Savchenko also asserted that he and Stause have a "strictly platonic" relationship and has denied all allegations of infidelity.

Earlier this month, Savchenko was seen vacationing in Mexico with his new flame, actress Cassie Scerbo. The ballroom dancer was also joined Stause and her new boyfriend, Keo Motsepe, who is also a DWTS pro.

In a recent Instagram Live video, Samodanova opened up about the idea of dating before being "officially divorced."

"If you're not divorced, that's inappropriate," the Russian dancer said. "In my culture, you should wait until all the papers are finalized and then you [are] officially allowed to have open relationship. But every culture is different so it seems like in America, it's like very open to anything."

Describing herself as "old school," Samodanova continued, "Also, in my country, it's like shameless if a woman — a single woman — date a married guy."

"It's kind of prohibited," she said. "Until the guy is officially divorced, no one really wants to date him or go out [with him] so other people would know, especially if it's a public person."

A source recently told PEOPLE that "Gleb has engaged a lawyer due to his wife consistently slandering him on social media."

"It is very clear that his ex-wife is using this situation to gain herself the publicity she so desperately craves," the source said. "Gleb and his wife hadn’t even been living together — ABC offers to provide an apartment to all the pros and celebs appearing on DWTS and Gleb took them up on this offer for this season due to the strains in his marriage and for the constant false accusations of infidelity."

In a statement of her own, Samodanova previously told PEOPLE, "Contrary to what my soon-to-be ex-husband would like the public to believe, I am not concerned about his playboy antics. His infidelity is squarely on him and no one else."