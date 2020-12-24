DWTS's Gleb Savchenko Denies Cheating on Wife Elena Samodanova After She Files for Divorce

In a new interview, Gleb Savchenko accuses his estranged wife Elena Samodanova of trying to "set" him up with her cheating allegations — a claim she calls "completely false"

"I've never actually cheated on her. Never, ever, ever," Savchenko, 37, told Entertainment Tonight. "This whole thing, it was her trying to set it up," Savchenko alleges. "All of those partners that I danced with, it might have looked on TV like [it was something more], but it never was the case."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“She messaged me and said, 'You should get her flowers. Make it work. Be nice,’” Savchenko said. “I said, 'Elena, that's not gonna come across as nice.' She was like, 'Do it on camera.'"

Additionally, Savchenko accused Samodanova of being the unfaithful party in their marriage in the new interview.

“Gleb’s allegations are completely false. Elena has been busy launching their shared dance studio over the last several years and raising their daughters. It’s no secret that Gleb has had affairs with former dance partners — and who knows who else," Samodanova's rep tells PEOPLE. "Playing the victim is gross negligence on his part and he should perhaps watch what he says before Elena decides to meet him at his level and release everyone’s names."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Savchenko said he and Samodanova, who share daughters Zlata, 3, and Olivia, 9, started living apart in July after years of being in what he described as “a mentally abusive, jealous relationship.” The pair announced their separation last month. “I always said to myself, 'Listen, she's the mother of your kids, and you love her, just make it work for your kids,'" Savchenko told ET.

RELATED VIDEO: Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Is Dating DWTS Pro Keo Motsepe

Samodanova's rep tells PEOPLE "Elena was blindsided" by Savencho's new claims, "which she found out about on the internet.”

Photos of Samodanova kissing DWTS alum Vlad Kvartin on the beach in Mexico came out on Monday and Savchenko says he didn’t find their romance surprising because of 25-year-old Kvartin’s close relationship with his family.

"I had a feeling that something was going on with Vlad," Savchenko said, adding that he had supposedly been watching Olivia and Zlata during Samodanova's trip. One week earlier, Savchenko himself vacationed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Stause, 39, Motsepe, 31, and his new flame, actress and dancer Cassie Scerbo.

Image zoom Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko | Credit: Kelsey McNeal/ABC

"It should be noted that Elena is currently in Cabo for work to look at potential hires for next year’s 2021 tour of 'Day of Dancing.' She’s traveling with a small team of dancers and teachers. As the public is aware she has moved forward with the official divorce process and is excited about the next chapter of her life. Not reliving the last one," says Samodanova's rep.

Now Savchenko says he hopes to cooperatively co-parent their daughters, who he called “the most important thing for me.” But he claimed Samodanova feels differently.